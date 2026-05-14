Nkwanta South chiefs urged to prioritise peace as 24-hour economy market project takes off

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region, Joseph Awal Antwi, has appealed to traditional authorities and residents of Nkwanta to unite and prioritise peace as a foundation for accelerated development in the municipality.

He said sustained calm and cooperation are critical for attracting investment and ensuring that government projects are implemented without disruption.

According to him, the NDC government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, remains committed to the welfare of the people of Nkwanta South and has demonstrated this through ongoing development and infrastructure interventions.

Joseph Awal Antwi made the call during the handover of the proposed documents and project site for the construction of the 24-hour economy market in Nkwanta.

He explained that the market forms part of the President’s 24-hour economy programme, an initiative designed to improve livelihoods, modernise market infrastructure and create sustainable employment by encouraging round-the-clock commercial activity.

He expressed concern that recurring tribal conflicts and disturbances in parts of the municipality continue to undermine government efforts and the assembly’s plans to deliver essential infrastructure.

Joseph Awal noted that no meaningful development can be sustained in an environment of tension and insecurity, stressing that peace must be protected as a shared responsibility.

The MCE indicated that the 24-hour economy market is expected to expand trading opportunities, stimulate local enterprise and create jobs, particularly for the youth.

He therefore urged chiefs, opinion leaders and community members to give their full support to the contractor and implementing agencies to ensure smooth execution and timely completion of the project.

The MCE further described Nkwanta South as a key contributor to the growth of the Oti Region, adding that the municipality’s strategic importance requires collective effort to safeguard stability and promote investment-driven development.

Traditional rulers from the Akyode, Adele and Challa communities also spoke at the event, echoing the call for unity and peaceful coexistence.

They emphasised that development cannot flourish where there is division and conflict, and they lamented recent disturbances which, in their view, have slowed the municipality’s progress.

The chiefs encouraged residents to cultivate a spirit of cooperation, reconciliation and mutual respect to strengthen social cohesion and create an enabling environment for economic growth.

They affirmed their willingness to collaborate with the municipal authorities and all stakeholders to support development projects, including the 24-hour economy market initiative.

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