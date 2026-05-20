Amin Adam describes 24-hour economy policy as ‘dead on arrival’

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Mohammed Amin Adam, has criticised the government’s 24-hour economy policy, describing it as a slogan without a clear implementation strategy.
According to him, attempts to force public institutions to operate around the clock without recruiting additional staff demonstrate a flawed approach to the policy.
“The 24 hour economy remains a slogan. I have observed a pattern where government is forcing public agencies to operate 24Hrs without increasing staff. A public sector approach to this policy is fundamentally flawed,” he stated.
Dr Amin Adam argued that expectations that the policy would create jobs through the public sector were unrealistic because government lacks the financial capacity to support such expansion.
He noted that the public sector wage bill already accounts for a significant portion of the national budget.
“The wage bill is 30% of the Budget (33% in 2025). Doubling the wage bill will bankrupt the country. Even the most reckless government cannot do this,” he said.
The former Finance Minister further claimed that the policy had effectively stalled because the government had failed to provide the incentive package promised to the private sector in the 2026 Budget.
He alleged that the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat had also not received funding from the GHS110 million allocation approved for the year, insisting that “the policy is dead on arrival. It is a scam!”
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