Amin Adam praises NPP digitalisation agenda under Bawumia

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Finance Minister and Karaga MP, Mohammed Amin Adam, has praised the digitalisation agenda introduced under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, describing it as a more effective way of improving public service delivery than the current government’s 24-hour economy initiative.
According to him, the administration led by former Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, successfully transformed several public services through digital systems that improved efficiency, transparency and accessibility.
“What the government has to do in the public sector is adopt what the previous NPP government was doing,” he stated.
Dr Amin Adam highlighted a number of digital reforms introduced under the NPP government, including the digitisation of passport applications, port operations, driver licensing and vehicle registration services, motor insurance verification systems, and the Ghana.Gov payment platform.
He further pointed to the integration of national databases and the introduction of the digital E-Pharmacy platform as examples of reforms that improved access to government services and reduced inefficiencies.
According to him, “A Bawumia government will continue with the digitalisation of public institutions and services to ensure the public’s ease of access to government services at all times, improve efficiency and productivity and create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.”
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