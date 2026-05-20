24-Hour Economy Secretariat ‘in coma’ – Amin Adam claims

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Mohammed Amin Adam, has alleged that the government’s 24-hour economy initiative has stalled due to a lack of funding and poor implementation.
According to him, the secretariat established to oversee the policy has become ineffective because funds allocated for its operations have not been released.
“The 24H Economy Secretariat is in coma as the government has not been releasing funds from the GHS110 million allocated to it this year,” he claimed.
Dr Amin Adam argued that the failure to operationalise the secretariat raises serious concerns about the government’s commitment to the flagship policy.
He maintained that the initiative was introduced with significant public attention but has so far failed to deliver tangible results.
He further described the policy as unsustainable under the current implementation approach, insisting that the absence of funding and incentives for businesses undermines its prospects of success.
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