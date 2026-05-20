Cocoa farmers accuse COCOBOD officials of undermining sector through private buying activities

Audio By Carbonatix
Cocoa farmers have accused some officials of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) of engaging in private cocoa buying activities that they say are undermining confidence in Ghana’s cocoa sector and distorting fair competition.
The concerns were raised by the Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association (GNACOFA) during the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with the Produce Buying Company (PBC), aimed at supporting the recovery of the struggling cocoa purchasing firm and improving the welfare of cocoa farmers.
Speaking on behalf of the Association, GNACOFA President Stephenson Anane Boateng said persistent challenges such as cocoa smuggling, illegal mining on cocoa farms and delays in payments to farmers continue to threaten the sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa industry.
“There are concerns involving public officials, particularly within COCOBOD, engaging in private buying operations that undermine confidence in the sector,” he stated.
According to the Association, such practices are weakening transparency within the cocoa value chain while creating unfair conditions for legitimate market participants and farmers.
“These issues continue to distort Ghana’s cocoa business, disadvantage genuine cocoa farmers, and create opportunities for financial irregularities,” the group stressed.
The remarks come at a time when Ghana’s cocoa sector is facing declining production levels, liquidity challenges and increasing pressure on Licensed Buying Companies, all of which continue to affect farmer incomes and operations across the industry.
GNACOFA said its partnership with PBC is intended to restore trust in the cocoa business while helping reposition the company as a stronger and more dependable player within the sector.
“This partnership marks a significant milestone towards ensuring the sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa business while supporting the revival and restoration of PBC as a strong institution within the cocoa sector,” the Association noted.
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