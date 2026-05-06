Former president John Agyekum Kufuor and ICCO back strategic cocoa transformation at ACFIF 2026

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor is calling for structural transformation across Africa’s cocoa economy given its importance to foreign exchange earnings, employment and livelihoods.



Speaking at the Africa Cocoa Finance & Investment Forum (ACFIF 2026), he emphasised that cocoa should be treated as strategic economic infrastructure, comparable to gold or oil.



The maiden Africa Cocoa Finance & Investment Forum (ACFIF 2026), convened at the London Stock Exchange, brought together global investors, policymakers, financiers, and industry leaders to chart a new course for Africa’s cocoa sector, focused on strategic investment, market reform, and long-term value creation.



The forum featured a keynote address by H.E. John Agyekum Kufuor, former President of the Republic of Ghana, who issued a strong call for structural transformation across Africa’s cocoa economy.



“Africa produces approximately 70 per cent of the world’s cocoa beans, yet captures less than two per cent of the global chocolate market. This structural imbalance must be urgently addressed through deliberate capital mobilisation, industrialisation, and value addition,” Former President Kufuor stated.



Lessons from Ghana and the Case for Strategic Cocoa Investment

Drawing on his leadership experience, President Kufuor reflected on cocoa sector reforms undertaken in Ghana between 2001 and 2004, which led to significant increases in output and farmer incomes.



He also cautioned that climate change, through rising temperatures, soil degradation, and pest outbreaks, poses an escalating threat to cocoa sustainability if not addressed urgently.



ICCO Endorses African Cocoa Exchange to Restore Pricing Power

In a related address at ACFIF 2026, the Chief Executive of the International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO), Mr Michel Arrion, voiced strong support for the establishment of an African Cocoa Exchange, arguing that Africa must reclaim price-setting power in a global market dominated by offshore futures exchanges.



“Africa produces more than 70 per cent of the world’s cocoa, yet remains a price taker, with global prices largely determined in London and New York,” Mr Arrion said.



He noted that recent cocoa price volatility has exposed systemic weaknesses in global markets, including speculative trading and insufficient risk management tools for producers and traders, which ultimately threaten the sustainability of cocoa production in Africa.



ACFIF Convenors Highlight Momentum and Global Roadmap

Speaking on behalf of the convenors, Executive Director of Cocoa Trade & Invest Africa, Onyinah Karikari, and the Managing Director of Cocoa Marketing Company (UK) Limited, Fuad Mohammed Abubakar, described discussions at the Africa Cocoa Finance & Investment Forum (ACFIF) 2026 as impactful and forward-looking, citing strong interest from investors and stakeholders across the cocoa value chain.



“Today’s conversations must continue. A strong pipeline of investment-ready opportunities exists, and we encourage participants to deepen engagement through the designated meeting rooms, online platforms, and follow-up discussions,” Mr Onyinah said.



The convenors announced that ACFIF would build on the success of its inaugural edition with a series of global convenings aimed at connecting capital markets with cocoa-producing origins. These include a meeting at the New York Stock Exchange in September 2026, a strategic partnership with Chocoa during Amsterdam Cocoa Week in February 2027, and an ACFIF Origin Edition scheduled for Abidjan and Abuja in the second quarter of 2027, bringing the investment dialogue directly to cocoa-producing communities.

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