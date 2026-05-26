YIN, GSE, CSD and strategic partners launch National Youth Investment & Financial Literacy Programme

The Young Investors Network (YIN), in partnership with the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), Central Securities Depository (CSD), and other strategic institutional partners, has officially launched the National Youth Investment & Financial Literacy Programme and Training.

The flagship national initiative is aimed at strengthening financial literacy, investment education, entrepreneurship development, and economic empowerment among young people in Ghana.

The programme brought together students, educators, financial sector professionals, policymakers, youth leaders, and development stakeholders in a collaborative effort to equip the next generation with practical financial knowledge, investment awareness, and critical life skills necessary for responsible financial decision-making and long-term economic participation.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts by YIN and its partners to promote financial inclusion and nurture a financially informed generation capable of contributing meaningfully to Ghana’s socio-economic development.

Developing Financially Informed and Investment-Conscious Youth

The National Youth Investment & Financial Literacy Programme has been strategically designed to expose students to practical financial concepts, investment opportunities, entrepreneurship development, and emerging career pathways within Ghana’s financial ecosystem.

A major highlight of the programme was the official launch of the National Investment Quiz Competition for Senior High Schools, a nationwide academic and investment education platform established to enhance students’ analytical thinking, financial intelligence, investment awareness, and problem-solving abilities.

The programme also featured comprehensive financial literacy and investment training sessions facilitated by experienced industry professionals and leading financial institutions. Participants received practical insights into personal financial management, savings culture, investment planning, entrepreneurship, pension awareness, capital markets, and long-term wealth creation strategies.

In addition, the initiative featured the National Stock Pitch Competition, designed to develop students’ research, presentation, critical thinking, and investment analysis skills while exposing them to real-world investment decision-making processes.

Emphasis on Personal Responsibility and Financial Discipline

Speaking during the programme, youth development advocate Paul Kofi Mante emphasised the critical role of personal responsibility, discipline, and intentional decision-making in achieving financial success and sustainable personal growth.

He identified procrastination, excuses, and blame as key behavioral barriers that continue to hinder the progress of many young people and encouraged participants to take ownership of their financial future through consistent action and responsible financial behavior.

According to him, financial independence and success are largely influenced by personal choices, discipline, and long-term commitment to self-development.

A key focus of the programme was the importance of long-term financial planning and preparing early for future financial security. Speakers encouraged participants to develop practical and sustainable financial goals, cultivate disciplined savings habits, and make informed investment decisions from an early age.

The programme also highlighted the growing importance of pension planning and financial preparedness in the context of increasing life expectancy and changing economic realities.

Participants were advised to avoid excessive lifestyle pressures and instead prioritize financial stability, responsible spending, and sustainable wealth-building practices.

Addressing Ghana’s Financial Literacy Gap

Dr. Benjamin Amoah of the University of Ghana Business School highlighted the urgent need to strengthen financial literacy education across the country.

He noted that a significant percentage of Ghana’s working population remains financially illiterate, limiting participation in formal financial systems and investment opportunities.

According to him, improving financial literacy is essential not only for individual financial well-being but also for national economic growth, increased investment participation, and broader financial inclusion.

He further emphasised the need for schools, families, faith-based organizations, and institutions to collectively support financial education initiatives targeted at young people.

Deepening Understanding of Financial Markets and Investment Opportunities

The programme provided participants with practical education on inflation, investment strategies, money markets, and capital markets.

Speakers explained the impact of inflation on purchasing power and emphasized the importance of investing as a means of preserving and growing wealth over time.

Participants were introduced to various financial instruments, including treasury bills, government bonds, equities, and other investment products available within Ghana’s financial markets.

Industry professionals also explained the role of balanced investment portfolios and the importance of combining short-term and long-term investment strategies to achieve sustainable financial returns.

Ghana Stock Exchange Reaffirms Commitment to Financial Literacy

Jerry Boachie Danquah, Head of Marketing at the Ghana Stock Exchange, shared insights into the Exchange’s nationwide financial literacy initiatives and youth investment education programmes.

He disclosed that the initiative has impacted more than 330,000 students across over 400 senior high schools and tertiary institutions nationwide over the past three years.

He further highlighted the GSE Academy Accelerator Programme, which supports small and medium-sized enterprises in preparing for growth and potential listing opportunities on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

According to him, expanding financial literacy and investment awareness among young people remains critical to developing a stronger investment culture and enhancing participation in Ghana’s capital market.

Encouraging Early Investment and Wealth Creation

Throughout the programme, speakers consistently encouraged young people to begin investing early, regardless of their financial starting point.

Practical examples were shared to demonstrate how small and consistent investments can generate long-term financial benefits through capital appreciation and dividend income.

Participants were reminded that sustainable wealth creation is built gradually through disciplined financial habits, informed decision-making, and long-term investment commitment.

Strengthening Partnerships for Youth Empowerment

The programme also highlighted the importance of collaboration among educational institutions, financial sector players, development organizations, and policymakers in advancing financial literacy and youth empowerment.

Organisers acknowledged the contributions of strategic partners and stakeholders whose continued support has strengthened efforts to expand access to financial education and investment opportunities for young people across the country.

The National Youth Investment & Financial Literacy Programme concluded with a renewed call for increased investment in youth financial education, entrepreneurship development, and responsible financial behavior.

Organisers emphasised that financial literacy is a critical national development priority that can contribute significantly to economic inclusion, entrepreneurship growth, poverty reduction, and long-term national prosperity.

The Young Investors Network, Ghana Stock Exchange, Central Securities Depository, and partner institutions reaffirmed their commitment to building a financially empowered generation equipped with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make informed financial decisions and contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s economic transformation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.