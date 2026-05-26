OMJ SoccerFest ’26 press launch and official draw massively attended in Aburi

The press launch and official draw for the fourth edition of the OMJ SoccerFest-Akuapem South 2026, dubbed Ahwerase 2026, was successfully held on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the luxurious Arrow’s Lounge in Aburi, attracting a massive turnout of stakeholders, traditional authorities, football administrators, teams, media personnel and supporters.

The event officially ushered in activities for this year’s tournament ahead of the finals scheduled for July. All 16 participating teams were represented, with coaches and leaders of the playing bodies in attendance.

Traditional leaders from Akuapem South, particularly from Ahwerase — the host community for this year’s finals — were also present to demonstrate their support for the initiative and its vision of promoting youth empowerment and community development through football.

Speaking on behalf of the Ahwerase Traditional Council, Nana Amoako Ansah, the Ampomoahene, who represented the Council headed by Nana Opare Kwaffo, the Guest of Honour, assured all participating teams and stakeholders of peace, unity and harmony throughout the competition period.

He warmly welcomed all teams to Ahwerase and encouraged them to compete fairly and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship during the tournament.

Mr Osei Mensah Joseph (OMJ), Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the OMJ Foundation, expressed profound gratitude to stakeholders for their continuous commitment and support towards the foundation and the OMJ SoccerFest initiative over the years.

Addressing players, coaches and team officials, he urged them to give off their best performances while maintaining discipline throughout the competition.

He also encouraged the youth within the Akuapem South Municipality to continue dreaming beyond their present circumstances and strive towards greatness.

“Never allow your current condition to define your future. Your background should not limit your destiny. There is hope ahead. There is greatness within you. Keep believing. Keep working. Keep dreaming,” he stated.

“To our players and teams, remember this: football is not only about winning trophies. It is about discipline, respect, teamwork and character. Use this platform wisely,” he added.

One of the major highlights of the evening was the official draw ceremony, where the 16 teams were grouped ahead of the tournament. Several exciting fixtures emerged from the draw, including what many stakeholders described as the “Group of Death”, dramatic pairings and highly anticipated blockbuster matches expected to thrill football lovers across the municipality.

The organisers also officially unveiled prizes for both teams and individual performers, which stakeholders described as highly attractive and motivating enough to enhance competitiveness throughout the tournament.

Cash prizes, trophies, medals, jerseys, citations and honorary plaques form part of the reward package for the competition.

In addition, several side activities lined up for the tournament were officially unveiled. These include the Akuapem All-Black Street Carnival, which will commence on the eve of the tournament, the Akuapem Business and Innovation Fair (Exhibition), an inter-community cooking competition, and a free health screening exercise.

The activities are aimed at promoting unity, culture, business development and community wellbeing alongside the football festival.

Media presence at the event was equally impressive, with strong coverage from both traditional and digital media outlets, reflecting the growing stature and influence of the OMJ SoccerFest brand within Akuapem South and beyond.

Entertainment on the night was provided by the energetic Berekuso Jama Group, alongside performances by local music artistes who thrilled patrons and added excitement and cultural flavour to the occasion.

Over the years, the OMJ SoccerFest-Akuapem South has become one of the most impactful grassroots football competitions within the municipality, using sports as a tool for youth development, talent discovery, social unity and community transformation.

This year’s edition, Ahwerase 2026, themed “From the Pitch to the People: Uniting to Build for Progress”, is scheduled to take place from July 3 to July 5, 2026, and is expected to be one of the biggest and most competitive editions in the history of the tournament.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.