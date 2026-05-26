Energy

Temporary power interruptions expected in Tema over GRIDCo maintenance

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  26 May 2026 8:06pm
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The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has announced that it will undertake emergency maintenance works at the Smelter II Substation in Tema on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as part of efforts to improve power supply reliability and strengthen the country’s transmission network.

According to a statement issued by GRIDCo’s Corporate Communications Section, the maintenance exercise is scheduled to take place between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The company indicated that the works are necessary to enhance the resilience of the transmission network and ensure a stable electricity supply to customers.

As a result of the exercise, "some customers and residents in parts of Tema are expected to experience temporary interruptions in electricity supply during the stated period."

GRIDCo expressed regret over the inconvenience the maintenance works may cause and assured affected customers that its engineers and technical teams would work diligently to complete the exercise within the shortest possible time to restore power promptly.

The company also appealed to the public for understanding and cooperation during the maintenance period.

GRIDCo PRESS RELEASE - Smelter II Works_26May26_FINDownload

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