GRIDCo, ECG announce maintenance across 4 regions on Wednesday, May 20

ECG denies return of dumsor in Ashanti region.

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have scheduled an extensive network of planned and emergency maintenance exercises across four regions for Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

The engineers are set to undertake critical infrastructure upgrades that will temporarily disrupt power supply to dozens of communities in the Accra East, Accra West, Tema, Central, and Volta Regions.

According to advisories issued by the power distributor, the outages will commence at varying times across affected areas, with durations depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location. GRIDCo will also undertake emergency maintenance at the Aflao Bulk Supply Point.

In the Accra East Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting Dzen Ayor, Ability, Haatso Trotro Station, Agbogba Junction, 37, and surrounding areas. The eight-hour outage will impact one of Accra's busiest transport hubs.

In the Accra West Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting Broadcasting, New Bortianor, Adanseman, Cassava Farms, Mr. Obeng, Oshieyie, and surrounding areas.

In the Tema Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting Sackey, Bediako, High Tension, Golf City, Bright Star School, Jericho, Roman Down, Underbridge Market, State School for the Deaf, Adjei Kodjo, Kanawu, Community 22, Michell Camp, and surrounding areas. The six-hour outage will impact educational institutions, including a state school for the deaf, and residential communities.

In the Central Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting parts of Apam Junction, Apam Township, Mumford, Gomoa Dago, Ankamu Junction, Gomoa Ajumako, Gomoa Akwakrom, Gomoa Nkransh, Gomoa Obokrom, Gomoa Kumasi, Gomoa Enyame, Gomoa Dankyie, Gomoa Koforidua, Gomoa Dawurampong, Gomoa Nduam, Gomoa Wassa, Gomoa Nkran, Gomoa Esikuman, Gomoa Debiso, Gomoa Darman, Gomoa Abonko, Gomoa Lome, Gomoa Ogun, and surrounding areas.

In the Volta Region, GRIDCo will undertake emergency maintenance works at the Aflao Bulk Supply Point from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, affecting Denu, Aflao, Ave Towns, Hedzranawo, Havedzi, Kedzi, Adina, Agavedzi, Keta, Afiadenyigba, Atiteti, Tsavanya, Anlo, Nakyikope, Abor, part of Akatsi, Dzodze, and surrounding areas.

These scheduled interventions come as the ECG continues to manage the aftermath of multiple network faults on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. In the Accra East Region, a fault on the Taifa Burkina Feeder disrupted power to Taifa Police Station, Taifa Mr. Agyei, Taifa Burkina, Taifa Oboohene, and surrounding areas.

In the Tema Region, a separate network fault affected Doryumu, Wildlife Gate, Eastern Quarries, Twin Quarries, Recycling, Inzag, Shai Hills Military Training Camp, Bright Cement, Mawu be ji be, City Escape, Miotso, Potters City, Prampram Township, Abia, Kpoi Ete, and surrounding areas.

In its public notices, the ECG and GRIDCo extended their apologies to all affected customers, acknowledging the inconvenience caused by both the scheduled maintenance and the unplanned faults.

The company reassured the public that engineers are working diligently to resolve all network issues while emphasising that the planned exercises are necessary to ensure the long-term robustness of the power network across the regions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.