Photos: How fire destroyed everything in the Akosombo GRIDCo Substation control room

President John Mahama has hinted that the government will replace the damaged GRIDCo substation at Akosombo that plunged the country into intermittent power darkness following a fire outbreak.

He disclosed that the facility will be upgraded to have a modern control room.

President Mahama added that the inferno, which destroyed the GRIDCo facility, offers Ghana a chance to construct a more advanced centre that will serve not just the current generation but future generations as well.

Check the extent of damage from the photos below:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.