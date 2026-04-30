Photos: How fire destroyed everything in the Akosombo GRIDCo Substation control room

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has hinted that the government will replace the damaged GRIDCo substation at Akosombo that plunged the country into intermittent power darkness following a fire outbreak.
He disclosed that the facility will be upgraded to have a modern control room.
President Mahama added that the inferno, which destroyed the GRIDCo facility, offers Ghana a chance to construct a more advanced centre that will serve not just the current generation but future generations as well.
Check the extent of damage from the photos below:
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