“He never let the trappings of power distance him from the people he served” – Bagbin honours Mills’ legacy

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin has said the late President John Evans Atta Mills remained connected to ordinary Ghanaians throughout his presidency, describing him as a leader who listened, consulted and governed according to principle.

Speaking at a wreath-laying ceremony at Asomdwee Park in Accra on Friday to mark the 14th anniversary of Professor Mills' death, Bagbin said the former president's style of leadership remained unchanged after he assumed office.

"He listened before he decided. He consulted before he acted. And he never let the trappings of power distance him from the people he served," Bagbin said.

The Speaker reflected on the years he and Mills spent in opposition before the National Democratic Congress returned to power, saying the former president's approach to politics remained steady during that period.

"I remember with fondness how we stood together through the long, difficult season of eight opposition years, when conviction was tested daily, and when the path to power seemed distant," he said.

"Even then, his temperament never wavered. He was patient where others were anxious. He was optimistic while others were pessimistic. He was confident while others yielded to fear. President Mills was measured where others were combative. He was always, always guided by principle rather than convenience."

Bagbin said he gained a closer understanding of Mills' leadership while serving in his administration.

"When the nation entrusted him with the highest office, the President of Ghana, I had the privilege of serving in his government first as the Majority Leader and Leader of Parliament, second as Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing, and third as Minister for Health," he said.

"With that closer proximity to his leadership, I came to know a president who governed the way he had campaigned. With the same humility, the same quiet integrity, the same good heart."

The wreath-laying ceremony formed part of events commemorating 14 years since the death of Professor Mills, who served as Ghana's president from January 2009 until his death in office on 24 July 2012.

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