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Speaker of Parliament announces ‘Visit Ghana’ Project with Sunderland

Source: GNA  
  4 August 2026 4:17am
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Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, has announced a private sector-led initiative that will see “Visit Ghana” on the “front of jersey” of Sunderland Football Club for the 2026/27 football season.

The “Visit Ghana” project is a special marketing drive that will have a presence on the front of the jersey of Sunderland Football Club during the English Premier League.

Under this initiative, Sunderland FC will have on the front of their jerseys, “Visit Ghana” as part of efforts to drive and promote tourism in Ghana.

“We are entering a formal engagement with them to put Visit Ghana on their jerseys and all paraphernalia.

“We have gone far with the discussions, and therefore they are showing interest,” Mr Bagbin stated at the 37th sitting of Parliament.

Mr Bagbin explained further that the initiative is not being sponsored by Parliament, but by the private sector, adding that the project will boost tourism in Ghana.

“This is not being sponsored by Parliament. In fact, the main sponsor is from the private sector; we are leading under my canopy to get this done.

“The GFA, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Ministry of Finance have also been very supportive in this project,” he stated.

The Visit Ghana Front of Shirt Partnership with Sunderland is expected to make Ghana the first African country to hold such a position with a Premier League club and to offer global promotion for Ghana through EPL broadcasts, digital platforms, and international media channels.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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