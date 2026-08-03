AAC celebrates return of 118 scholars, reaffirms commitment to transforming Ghana’s agriculture

Chief Executive Officer of AAC and Executive Director of the Jospong Group, Dr Mrs Adelaide Siaw Agyepong.

The African Agribusiness Consortium (AAC), a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, has celebrated the return of 118 Ghanaian postgraduate scholars from Russia, reaffirming its commitment to developing the skilled human capital needed to transform Ghana's agricultural sector.

The scholars, who completed master's and doctoral programmes in Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at RUDN University (Peoples' Friendship University of Russia) under the AAC-RUDN Scholarship Programme, were honoured at a Welcome Dinner and Awards Night held at the AH Hotel in East Legon, Accra, on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The event brought together AAC executives, officials of the Jospong Group, development partners, stakeholders and the graduates to celebrate the successful completion of the programme and formally welcome the pioneer cohort.

The graduates specialised in agronomy, crop production, soil science, environmental management, agricultural engineering and biotechnology, disciplines expected to strengthen Ghana's agricultural sector, enhance food security and drive sustainable innovation.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Executive Officer of AAC and Executive Director of the Jospong Group, Dr Mrs Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, described the occasion as one of the most fulfilling moments of her career.

"Today's event is so fulfilling. When you impact people and see the fruitfulness of what you have done, it brings fulfilment. This event is spectacular and will remain indelible on my mind."

She expressed gratitude for the scholars' safe return and described the scholarship programme as a landmark initiative aimed at nurturing a new generation of highly skilled agricultural professionals committed to national development.

Dr Mrs Siaw Agyepong urged the graduates to combine academic excellence with integrity, discipline and humility.

"Education is very important, but what will sustain young people is character. You can acquire many credentials, but without character you will fail. Remain humble because character will take you very far in life."

She encouraged them to become ambassadors of excellence, mentor future generations and contribute meaningfully to Ghana's socio-economic transformation.

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, also thanked God for protecting the students throughout their studies and reflected on the Group's remarkable growth during their time abroad.

He noted that while the scholars departed Ghana when the company operated in only one foreign country, the Jospong Group has since expanded its operations to 29 African countries, reflecting its growing role in advancing agriculture and sustainable development across the continent.

Dr Siaw Agyepong assured the graduates that the Group, through AAC, would continue creating opportunities for them to apply their expertise through research, agribusiness ventures and practical projects aimed at strengthening Africa's food systems.

The returning scholars expressed appreciation to Dr Mrs Siaw Agyepong, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong and the leadership of AAC and the Jospong Group for what they described as a life-changing opportunity.

They pledged to use the knowledge acquired to improve agricultural productivity, promote sustainable farming practices and contribute to Ghana's development. As a token of appreciation, they presented plaques and commemorative artefacts to the leadership of the Group.

The Welcome Dinner and Awards Night formed part of the broader AAC-RUDN Graduates Return and Reintegration Programme, which also includes visits to AAC facilities, agricultural project sites and courtesy calls on key government institutions to prepare the graduates for meaningful roles within Ghana's agricultural transformation agenda.

The activities concluded on Sunday, August 2, with a thanksgiving service at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Trasacco, where the graduates joined the leadership of AAC and the Jospong Group to thank God for the successful completion of the programme and their safe return.

The service also marked a significant milestone for the initiative after representatives of RUDN University reaffirmed that the Memorandum of Understanding between the university and AAC, which provides scholarships for 500 Ghanaian students, remains fully in force.

Following the announcement, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong disclosed that preparations were already underway to sponsor the next cohort of approximately 120 Ghanaian students to pursue postgraduate studies in Russia under the expanding partnership.

Representatives of RUDN University described the collaboration as a model for Africa, saying it extends beyond academic exchange to promote scientific research, technology transfer, innovation and sustainable agricultural development.

The successful reintegration of the first cohort and the announcement of a new intake underscore AAC's long-term vision of building a highly skilled workforce capable of transforming agriculture, strengthening food security and promoting sustainable development in Ghana and across Africa.

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