Colonel (Rtd) Peter Nyarko Duodu, the President of the South East Ghana Union Mission (SEGUM) of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, has urged Ghanaians to place the interests of the nation above political affiliations and personal ambitions in order to build a prosperous and united country.

He said Ghana’s progress hinged on patriotism, truthfulness, hard work and collective commitment, stressing that the country must come first before political parties, families and individual interests.

The President of SEGUM made the call during the climax of the SEGUM camp meeting, which brought together about 2,000 worshippers for a day of worship, prayer and spiritual renewal.

Col. (Rtd) Duodu said the gathering offered members the opportunity to deepen their communion with God, renew their dedication to His service and seek divine intervention for the challenges confronting the nation.

He expressed confidence that God would grant the prayers and aspirations of the thousands who gathered for the event, adding that Ghana’s current difficulties required both spiritual commitment and practical action from citizens.

The SEGUM President urged Ghanaians to work together towards national development, noting that the country would only prosper when citizens prioritise the common good above partisan interests.

“Ghana must be first before your wife, your husband, your family and even before your political party. When citizens seek the prosperity of the nation, everyone stands to benefit,” he added.

He lamented the increasing desire among many Ghanaians to seek opportunities abroad, stressing that citizens must instead commit themselves to making Ghana a place where others would aspire to live and work.

He called on Christians, particularly those involved in politics, to demonstrate the values of Christ in their public service, urging them to put principle above party loyalty.

The SEGUM President emphasised the need for honesty and accountability in national life, stating that wrongdoing must be confronted with love rather than ignored or defended for partisan reasons.

“Speaking the truth and correcting wrongdoing should not be viewed as hatred but as a demonstration of genuine concern for the country’s progress. When people do the wrong thing, they must be called to order and brought to book, but in love,” he stressed.

Col. (Rtd) Duodu urged political actors and citizens alike to criticise wrongdoing constructively and avoid insults and divisive rhetoric, stressing that excessive partisanship and attempts to cover up mistakes would hinder Ghana’s development.

He expressed optimism that despite the uncertainties facing the country, Ghana could achieve a brighter future through unity, integrity and faith in God, reminding citizens that the legacy they leave behind should be one of loyalty, commitment and hard work.

Professor Daniel Ganu, the Vice Chancellor of the Valley View University, said the church had a critical role to play in the fight against corruption by promoting integrity and character formation.

He said Ghana’s high Christian population should be reflected in the values and conduct of its citizens, stressing that the persistence of corruption in the country suggested that the profession of faith has not been adequately translated into practice.

The Vice Chancellor said corruption thrived when education focused solely on intellectual development at the expense of character and moral values.

He said the institution adopted a holistic approach to education by combining academic excellence with character formation, faith and integrity.

“We do not train for the mind alone but for character and faith, since professionals who possess knowledge but lack integrity can easily abuse their positions for personal gain,” he added.

Prof. Ganu noted that a person trained to fear God and uphold moral principles would be less likely to engage in corrupt practices, regardless of professional qualifications.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed concern about the growing politicisation of national issues, describing it as one of the greatest threats to Ghana’s development.

He urged Ghanaians to remain vigilant and resist attempts by politicians to manipulate public opinion for political advantage, stressing that citizens must be educated enough to distinguish between national interest and partisan loyalty.

Prof. Ganu said Valley View University remained committed to producing graduates who were not only academically competent but also possessed the integrity and moral values needed to contribute meaningfully to national development.

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