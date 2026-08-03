Akim Swedru MP slams COCOBOD Act over restrictions on cocoa farmers’ land use

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has criticised provisions in the newly passed Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) Act, arguing that they infringe on the rights of cocoa farmers by preventing them from deciding how to use their land.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, August 2, the lawmaker claimed the new legislation bars cocoa farmers from converting their farms to any purpose other than cocoa cultivation or rehabilitation, regardless of whether the land is privately owned, family land or stool land.
He warned that anyone who cuts down a cocoa farm for another purpose could face prosecution under the new law.
Mr Osei Nyarko argued that the provision amounts to an unfair restriction on property rights, insisting that cocoa farmers and landowners should retain the freedom to determine how their land is used.
"A cocoa farmer or an owner of a cocoa farmland must have the right to decide on what to use the land for at any given time," he stated.
His comments come days after Parliament passed the Ghana Cocoa Board Bill, 2026, which seeks to reform the governance of the cocoa sector by establishing a new legal framework for regulating, supervising and monitoring activities across the cocoa value chain while introducing a sustainable funding model for the industry.
Although the government has presented the legislation as a key reform to strengthen Ghana's cocoa sector and ensure its long-term sustainability, Mr Osei Nyarko maintains that the land-use restrictions contained in the Act go too far and undermine the rights of cocoa farmers and other landowners.
Latest Stories
-
Mahama urges African youth to lead continent’s next chapter through innovation and integrity
6 minutes
-
Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle
16 minutes
-
Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team
18 minutes
-
Youth Ministry partners DTI to build industry-ready workforce for Ghana
20 minutes
-
Mahama calls for right of return for global African family
26 minutes
-
Supporting breastfeeding starts with the family: why fathers matter
28 minutes
-
Mahama praises Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa recovery, cites Ghana’s Pan-African solidarity
29 minutes
-
Police investigate deaths of two Beninese women found in Tamale hotel room
31 minutes
-
Freedom is never a gift; it must be earned – Mahama
32 minutes
-
Mahama calls for stronger African Union-Caribbean cooperation and global governance reforms
39 minutes
-
GACL sacks two airport car park workers over passenger extortion
40 minutes
-
GNAPS calls for transparent standards-based BECE grading instead of norm-referenced assessment
43 minutes
-
Mahama calls transatlantic slave trade humanity’s gravest crime, urges reparatory justice during Jamaica visit
54 minutes
-
Ato Forson celebrates Omane Boamah’s legacy of integrity and selfless service
55 minutes
-
CIHRM Ghana confers chartered status on 35 HR professionals, admits 182 Associate Members
1 hour