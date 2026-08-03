Minority Leader criticises government over governance, economy and tribunal law

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader in Parliament, has criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Government over alleged “executive incompetence, majority tyranny, and a timid judiciary.”

This, he says, was together “suffocating the faith of citizens in democracy.”

Delivering his closing remarks at the end of the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament on Friday, July 31, Mr Afenyo-Markin said “Our Republic, under this NDC administration, is not in safe hands,” and vowed that the Minority will continue to “scrutinise and hold the Government’s feet to the fire.”

The Minority Leader, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Effutu, expressed concern over the June 29 floods and fire outbreak, which the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) reported resulted in the deaths of 34 people, with six others missing.

He questioned the Government’s response to the disaster and called for officials involved in the pre-rains preparedness efforts to account for their actions before the appropriate parliamentary committee.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also called for parliamentary inquiries into a military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of senior officials and military personnel, as well as a Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise in which at least six young women reportedly died.

On economic matters, the Minority Leader criticised the Mid-Year Review of the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minister of Finance, on July 23.

He alleged discrepancies in figures relating to inflation and expenditure and cited concerns reportedly raised by civil society analyst Dr Adu Owusu Sarkodie regarding differing totals contained in the budget document.

Mr Afenyo-Markin urged the Finance Minister to provide clarification and ensure consistency in the presentation of fiscal data.

A significant portion of his address focused on Parliament’s passage of the Bill establishing district and regional tribunals on July 16, a process during which the Minority staged a walkout.

He argued that the legislation was inconsistent with recommendations by the Constitutional Review Committee chaired by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, which proposed the abolition of tribunals.

The Minority Leader expressed concern that the law could undermine public confidence in the justice system and appealed to President John Dramani Mahama not to assent to the Bill.

Mr Afenyo-Markin further alleged that members of the NPP were being unfairly targeted by state institutions and claimed there was unequal treatment in the administration of justice.

He cited the acquittal of former Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Chief Executive Officer, Madam Sedina Tamakloe, and contrasted it with the prosecution of Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman.

The Minority Leader also raised concerns about the suspension of the computerised case allocation system and alleged that expedited court procedures were being applied in cases involving opposition figures.

On illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, Mr Afenyo-Markin referenced comments he attributed to President Mahama regarding the involvement of persons associated with the governing party and questioned the absence of subsequent investigations.

He further announced that the Minority had introduced a private member’s bill seeking the repeal of Sections 207 and 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, which relate to criminal libel and the publication of false news.

According to him, the move was intended to protect freedom of expression and prevent the imprisonment of citizens for expressing critical views.

Touching on the issue of bail, Mr Afenyo-Markin alleged that excessive bail conditions had in some instances effectively deprived accused persons of their liberty.

The Minority Leader concluded by reaffirming the Minority Caucus’ commitment to parliamentary oversight and accountability.

He also paid tribute to the late diplomat James Victor Gbeho and extended condolences to the people of Dagbon following the death of the Ya Na.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.