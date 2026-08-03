Mahama reiterates government’s commitment to expanding TOR’s capacity 

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated the Government’s commitment to expanding the production capability of the state-owned oil Refinery, Tema Oil Refinery Limited (TOR).

He has therefore directed Dr John Jinapor, the Minister of Energy and Green Transitions to work with the Board of Management of TOR to present government with a strategic plan to expand the capacity of the Refinery to 100,000 barrels a day.

He reiterated that they would also restructure the Tema Oil Refinery in order that would permanently eliminate political interference in its way; stating that the ambition was entirely consistent with the Government’s broader economic transformation agenda.

The President made the revelation in his remarks when he formally commissioned the refurbished TOR at the Tema industrial enclave.

The commissioning also marked the processing of one million barrels of locally produced Jubilee Field Medium Sweet Crude oil into finished products by the facility.

President Mahama noted that the rehabilitation of the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), the restoration of the residual fuel fluid catalytic cracking units, the installation of the new F-61 crude heater, and the return of boiler number eight to service represent much more than simple engineering achievements.

He added that they represent renewed confidence in Ghana’s industrial capability and our determination to invest in infrastructure that served generations yet unborn.

“Our vision for Tema Oil Refinery extends far beyond the successful refurbishment of these facilities. We do not intend merely to keep TOR operating, we intend to make it all more competitive. We intend to make it all more efficient, and we intend to make it all more commercially viable,” the President said.

“Indeed, we intend to position it as a strategic driver of Ghana’s industrial future. That is why today’s ceremony should not be viewed as the end of the restoration programme.”

Adding that it marks the beginning of a bigger national ambition to build an integrated petroleum industry that serves their domestic economy, supports regional trade, and contributes meaningfully to Africa’s industrial relations.

President Mahama said as they implement the 24-Hour Economy initiative and the Accelerated Export Development Programme, institutions such as TOR would play an increasingly central role in expanding industrial production, supporting manufacturing, creating quality jobs, and strengthening the other’s competitiveness within the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He said expressedhappiness that the Managing Director of TOR Mr Edmond Kombat indicated that TOR was operating 24-Hour already.

“Government is working on the incentives for enterprises that are running 24-Hour shifts. We are going to give you incentives in terms of tax breaks, in terms of energy tariffs, but more importantly, when you import capital goods for plant expansion or installation of new plants, will allow you to bring it in tax and duty-free,” he stated.

President Mahama said TOR’s success was not just the success of a petroleum Refinery; declaring that it was a success of Ghana’s determination to move beyond the export of raw materials and towards an economy that was built on value addition, innovation, and industrial excellence.

“Our work does not end with restoring TOR. Our vision is to transform Ghana into West Africa’s leading petroleum refinery storage and logistics hub. Adding value to our natural resources, creating jobs, strengthening energy security, and driving industrial growth.”

The President said there was also the plan to expand TOR’s SBM (Single Buoy Mooring) so that they could upload more products efficiently and quickly than the current SBM operation was having.

President Mahama commended the Board, Management and Staff of TOR, for turning around the fortunes of the state-owned oil Refinery.

“Your professionalism, resilience, and belief in this national institution has to start confidence in one of Ghana’s most strategic assets,” he said.

“So today’s ceremony is about more than a Refinery. It’s a testament to what leadership can do, what sound governance and national determination can achieve.”

The President said the revival of Tema Oil Refinery demonstrated that Ghana could rebuild its strategic institutions, add value to its resources, and chart a path towards sustainable prosperity.

He added that it was another important milestone in their Reset Agenda and a powerful reminder that their nation’s best days ahead of them.

Mr Edmond Kombat, the Managing Director of TOR, in his welcome remarks noted that the completion of long outstanding unaudited financial accounts from 2019 to 2025, the successful receipt and processing of indigenous Ghana crude oil and the Refinery’s return to production were not isolated achievements.

He noted that together, they represented the systematic reset and restoration of Ghana’s national Refinery’s capability.

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