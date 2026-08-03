ECG announces load management in Volta, Oti over GRIDCo fault

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Volta and Oti Regions has announced a temporary load management exercise following a technical fault on a transformer at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) Asiekpe Bulk Supply Point (BSP).
A statement issued by the Company and signed by Mrs Eunice Tweneboah-Kodua, Public Relations Officer (PRO), said the exercise had become necessary to maintain the stability of the electricity transmission system while engineers worked to rectify the fault.
According to the statement, the first phase of the load management exercise would take place from 1800 hours on Sunday, August 2, to 0600 hours on Monday, August 3.
Areas expected to be affected include Ho Technical University, SSNIT Flats, Goshen City, GNTC, Police Headquarters, Serene Hotel, Ghana Water Limited office, Sokode Lokoe and parts of Green Valley.
Others are Sokode Gbogame, Abutia, Akrofu, parts of the UHAS Main Campus, Kpando Township, Sovie, Vakpo, Anfoega, Aveme, Ayoma, Tetema, Kute, Mate, Baglo, parts of Hohoe, Ho Polyclinic, Dave, Tritrinu, Ho Airport, Wumenu, Kpetoe, Jasikan, Bodada, Akpafu, Bowiri, Ayeremu, Adumadum, Atigor and surrounding communities.
The second phase is scheduled to run from 1800 hours on Monday, August 3, to 0600 hours on Tuesday, August 4.
Communities to be affected during this period include Kpenoe, Takla, Hodzo, Food and Distribution area, Ho Central Market, Akoefe, Tokokoe, Tanyigbe, Anglokodzi, Alavanyo, Nkonya, Agbenorxoe, Torkor, parts of Kpando, Kudje, Tapa Amanya and Worawora.
The rest are Akaa, Kwamekrom, Hovie, Klefe, Ziavi, parts of the UHAS Main Campus, Microwave, Taviefe, Matse, Akoviefe, Dzologborgame, Shia, Klave, Lume, Nyive, parts of Hohoe, Kadjebi, Asato, Mount Sinai, parts of Jasikan, Kabiti, Nkwanta and surrounding areas.
Mrs Tweneboah-Kodua assured customers that ECG engineers, in collaboration with GRIDCo, were making every effort to resolve the technical challenge and restore normal electricity supply as quickly as possible.
She expressed the Company’s regret for the inconvenience the temporary outages would cause and appealed to customers for patience and understanding while repair work was undertaken.
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