Ghana Boundary Commission assesses Oti border communities as residents demand roads, healthcare and security

Border communities along the Ghana–Togo frontier in the Oti Region have renewed calls for improved roads, healthcare, telecommunications and security after the Ghana Boundary Commission concluded a five-day operational assessment aimed at strengthening border governance and assessing development challenges in the area.

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Boundary Commission (GhBC), Major General Anthony Ntem, led the assessment from July 27 to 31 across the Kadjebi District, Nkwanta South Municipality and Nkwanta North District.

The exercise formed part of the Commission's efforts to strengthen boundary governance, enhance border security, deepen engagement with border communities and assess the development and human security challenges confronting residents living along Ghana's eastern frontier.

The operational mission combined stakeholder consultations, community forums, inspections of selected border posts and assessments of International Boundary Pillars (IBPs).

During engagements in the Kadjebi District, the Commissioner-General and his delegation met residents of Ampeyoo, Ahamansu and Butabe at Dodi Papaso before proceeding to the Nkwanta South Municipality, where the Municipal Chief Executive, Joseph Awal Abubakari Antwi, joined them.

The delegation held discussions with traditional authorities, assembly officials and residents of Dadiase, Kue and Chillinga on border security, cross-border cooperation, boundary management and the socio-economic challenges confronting border communities.

Residents used the opportunity to highlight persistent infrastructure deficits affecting their livelihoods.

Speaking on behalf of the Dadiase Traditional Council, the Dadiase Amankrado, Nana Amanfo Monfakye I, lamented the poor mobile network connectivity in the area, saying it makes it difficult to contact security agencies during emergencies. Representatives from Kue raised similar concerns.

Residents of Chillinga appealed for the construction of a motorable road linking the community to Nkwanta, explaining that farmers and beekeepers currently walk nearly four hours before reaching transport services to convey their produce to market.

They also called for improvements in healthcare, education, market infrastructure and security, describing them as essential to improving livelihoods and accelerating development in border communities.

The assessment concluded in the Nkwanta North District, where Major General Ntem, accompanied by District Chief Executive Dordoe Kudjoe Isaiah, engaged traditional authorities, assembly officials, security agencies and residents of Tinjase.

Discussions centred on security along the Ghana–Togo boundary, the condition of International Boundary Pillars, cross-border cooperation and the human security concerns facing residents.

Community members appealed to government to expedite construction of the Kpassa–Tinjase road leading to the Tinjase border crossing point, arguing that improved road infrastructure would enhance accessibility and stimulate economic activity.

They also requested access to potable water and improved healthcare facilities.

Responding to the concerns raised during the engagements, Major General Anthony Ntem praised the resilience and patriotism of residents living along the international boundary.

He assured the communities that the Ghana Boundary Commission would engage the relevant ministries, departments and agencies, metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, as well as development partners, to facilitate interventions aimed at addressing their concerns.

Boundary pillars and border posts inspected

Beyond the stakeholder engagements, the Commissioner-General and his team carried out extensive inspections along sections of the Ghana–Togo international boundary.

The team assessed the condition of several International Boundary Pillars to strengthen the Commission's operational understanding of the boundary and identify any maintenance requirements.

The delegation also visited selected border posts, where they interacted with officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Ghana Immigration Service and other security agencies.

The discussions focused on operational challenges and measures to strengthen border security while facilitating legitimate cross-border movement and trade.

The Ghana Boundary Commission said the exercise reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Ghana's international boundaries, strengthening boundary governance and promoting the socio-economic development of border communities through sustained collaboration with traditional authorities, local assemblies, security agencies and development partners.

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