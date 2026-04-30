Oti MDCEs sign 24-hour economy contracts

Municipal and District Chief Executives (MCEs and DCEs) in the Oti Region have signed contracts to begin implementing the 24-Hour Economy Markets Project, a key step toward operationalising the government’s broader 24-hour economy agenda at the local level.

The 24-Hour Economy is a flagship policy initiative aimed at shifting Ghana from an import-dependent, eight-hour work culture to a 24/7, production-led and export-oriented economy.

Officially launched to boost national productivity, the policy is expected to create more than 1.7 million jobs by 2026 and help stabilise the currency.

Under the framework, participating businesses and selected public institutions are encouraged to operate on a three-shift system, with three eight-hour working periods to sustain round-the-clock activity.

In an interview with Adom News, the Oti Regional Minister, John Kwadwo Gyapong, said the signing of the contracts with the region’s MDAs forms part of efforts to deliver on commitments made to Ghanaians during the 2024 election campaign.

He described the development as an important milestone in translating policy promises into practical interventions that benefit communities.

The Minister cautioned contractors to take full responsibility for the projects and to execute them within the agreed timelines.

He also urged the MCEs and DCEs, as well as relevant Municipal and District Assemblies, to provide strong supervision and monitoring to ensure efficiency, quality delivery, and timely completion.

For their part, the Dean of MMDAs in the Oti Region, Prosper Addo, together with other MCEs and DCEs, welcomed the initiative and described it as a turning point for development across the region.

They stressed that the projects, once completed, will strengthen socio-economic activity, expand trading opportunities for market women, and improve residents' livelihoods.

The contract signing is expected to accelerate preparatory work across the selected districts, as stakeholders position local markets to benefit from extended operating hours, improved infrastructure, and increased commercial activity under the 24-hour economy policy.

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