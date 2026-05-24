Gov’t reaffirms commitment to Africa’s digital economy at AIGF launch

Samuel Nartey George

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to building a stronger and more resilient digital economy, with a focus on creating a unified African digital identity and infrastructure system to support secure online transactions and boost cross-border internet trade.

Speaking at the launch of the 15th edition of the African Internet Governance Forum on Friday, 22nd May 2026 in Accra, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, underscored the strong link between Africa’s digital transformation agenda and the vision of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“The president's vision is clear: digital technology must become a key driver of the African free continental trade area. A truly integrated African market can, however, not be achieved without robust digital infrastructure, affordable connectivity, trusted digital ecosystems, interoperable payment systems, secured cross-border data flows and innovation-driven trade facilitation," he stated.

The minister explained that central to this vision of the president is the development of a unified African digital identity infrastructure, which is critical for secure transactions, cross-border trade, financial inclusion, access to public services and trusted participation in the digital economy.

He said Ghana believes deeply that Africa's digital transformation agenda and the African region are interconnected.

Hence, digitisation can reduce trade barriers, expand opportunities for African businesses and start-ups, strengthen regional value chains, support e-commerce, improve financial inclusion and enable young people and women to participate meaningfully in the continental economy.

The minister further outlined key thematic areas expected to shape discussions at the forum, including digital inclusion, cybersecurity, digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence governance, and affordable internet access across the continent.

“This year's forum will be anchored around eight key thematic areas that reflect both the opportunities and the challenges that shape Africa's digital landscape. After we challenge intelligence and emerging technologies, digital inclusion and meaningful connectivity, cybersecurity and digital trust, gender and youth inclusion in digital governance, human rights, online safety and platform governance, climate change and digital stop sustainability, data governance, and the pursuit of a unified African digital identity," he stated.

He pointed out that these themes will guide discussions that will shape partnerships, and they will drive the policy dialogue and cooperation that Africa IGF 2026 will catalyse.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.