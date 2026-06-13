Prince Adu-Owusu: The beauty of being chosen

There comes a point where you become tired. Not tired of love itself, but tired of trying to figure out whether you are loved.

Tired of wondering if the effort you give will ever be matched. Tired of questioning whether the person standing beside you is building the same future you are quietly dreaming about.

I have come to believe that love was never meant to feel like a constant puzzle.

Perhaps that is why the relationships that touch us most are not the ones built on grand speeches or expensive gifts. They are the ones built on intentionality.

There is something incredibly beautiful about someone noticing the little things about you. The things you never ask for. The things you hardly talk about. Then one day, they remember. They show up in a way that tells you they were listening all along.

Sometimes that kind of thoughtfulness is enough to bring tears to someone’s eyes. Not because of the gift itself. But because, for a brief moment, they feel seen.

I often wonder where that kind of intentionality comes from. Is it something people decide to do when they know they have found the right person? Or does it grow naturally when two hearts begin to move in the same direction?

Maybe it is both.

Maybe real love is not simply about emotion. Maybe it is about choosing, over and over again, to make another person’s life a little softer, a little lighter, a little happier.

The most beautiful relationships I have witnessed are never one-sided.

One person is not carrying the entire weight, while the other simply receives. Both people are present. Both people notice. Both people make sacrifices. Both people protect what they are building.

There are no games to decode. No waiting for hours, wondering why a message has not been answered. No trying to appear less interested just to keep the other person curious.

There is simply the quiet confidence that says, “I choose you, and I want you to know it.”

I think many people mistake intensity for love. They believe that constant confusion, anxiety, and emotional ups and downs mean they care deeply.

But love should not leave you feeling lost. It should not make you question your value every day. It should not drain your energy until you no longer recognise yourself.

Real love creates peace.

It allows you to become the best version of yourself because you are no longer spending your days fighting for reassurance. Your mind becomes clearer. Your heart becomes calmer. Even the ordinary parts of life begin to feel different because you know someone is walking the journey with you.

And perhaps that is why prayer matters so much.

There is an old thought that stays with me: if something is important enough to worry about, then it is important enough to pray about.

If you long for a relationship built on honesty, kindness, and mutual effort, pray for it. Pray for someone who understands that love is not about performance but presence. Pray for someone who sees commitment not as a burden but as a privilege.

Pray for the kind of partner who will not make you question whether you are enough because their actions will answer that question long before you ask it.

I no longer believe that the greatest love stories are the loudest ones. I think they are the quiet ones. The ones where two people wake up every day and intentionally choose each other.

The ones where appreciation is spoken, but also lived. The ones where kindness is returned, effort is matched, and love never feels like a guess.

Because in the end, the most beautiful thing about love is not finding someone to hold onto. It is finding someone who is just as intentional about holding onto you.

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The writer is an online journalist and a freelance graphic designer with The Multimedia Group.

Email: prince.adu-owusu@myjoyonline.com and Linkedin@ https://www.linkedin.com/in/prince-adu-owusu/

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.