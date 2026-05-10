Mother’s Day: The love we learn too late to fully understand

We mistake a mother’s presence for permanence.

We mistake her endurance for invincibility.

We mistake her daily giving for duty.

And far too often, we treat extraordinary devotion as something ordinary, simply because it never seems to run out.

That is the uncomfortable truth sitting quietly beneath every Mother’s Day celebration.

Behind the flowers, carefully written captions, church dedications, and smiling photographs are women who have spent years pouring themselves until exhaustion became familiar yet continued giving anyway.

A mother’s love is one of the few forms of love that expects weariness and still chooses devotion.

Before we learned how to speak, she understood our cries. Before we understood disappointment, she absorbed it for us. Before we knew how harsh life could become, she was already standing between us and battles we were too young to recognise.

And the painful truth is that most of what mothers do will never fully be seen. Some of the deepest forms of motherhood happen quietly: the silent worrying, the postponed dreams, the hidden tears behind routine, the emotional burdens carried without complaint.

Many mothers are breaking in places nobody notices because the world has taught them to continue functioning no matter how heavy life becomes.

Society celebrates mothers for being “strong,” but rarely asks what constant strength costs the human heart. Because motherhood is not merely tenderness. Sometimes it is survival wrapped in love.

It is waking up exhausted and still preparing meals.

It is carrying fear privately while speaking hope publicly.

It is suppressing personal pain because there is no room to collapse when others depend on you. And still... she continues.

Even when she feels unseen... she gives.

Even when she feels unappreciated... she shows up.

Even when life drains her emotionally... she continues shielding others from the full weight of her own suffering.

That is what makes a mother’s love remarkable; it keeps enduring long after exhaustion should have ended it.

But Mother’s Day should not only be about celebration. It should also be about honesty. Honesty about how many of us have grown comfortable receiving love without acknowledging its cost.

The food appears, so we stop saying thank you.

The prayers continue, so we stop noticing them.

The care becomes routine, so we stop recognising the emotional labour behind it.

Love often becomes invisible when it is too consistent. And perhaps that is why so many people only understand motherhood deeply through absence.

Because one day, for some of us, there will be no more missed calls from her to return. No more footsteps in the kitchen before sunrise. No more voice asking whether we have eaten. The chair she always occupied will remain empty. The hands that carried everyone else will finally rest.

And the silence left behind will reveal what familiarity once concealed. We will realise too late that what we called ordinary was in fact love in its purest and most exhausting form.

Not convenience. Not an obligation. But love. A love expressed through worry, sacrifice, correction, prayer, endurance, forgiveness, and presence. A love so faithful that many of us assumed it would always be there. Until one day, it isn’t. So this Mother’s Day, celebrate her, but more importantly, see her.

See the tiredness behind the smile.

See the sacrifices hidden inside routine.

See the emotional weight concealed beneath her strength.

Call her. Sit with her. Listen carefully when she speaks. Thank her while her ears can still hear it. And for many people, the hardest grief is not loss itself but the painful realisation that they understood the depth of a mother’s love only when they could no longer reach for it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.