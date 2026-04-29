Radio & TV

Mummy’s Day Out: Joy FM to celebrate mothers with Crown Forest Experience on May 10

Source: Kwame Dadzie  
  29 April 2026 12:01pm
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Joy FM has announced a special Mother’s Day package dubbed 'Mummy's Day Out', set for Sunday, May 10, 2026.

It offers a mix of leisure, adventure and entertainment for families.

The event, designed to honour mothers, will feature a range of outdoor and recreational activities, including paddle boating, horse riding, quad biking and a safari tour. 

Participants will also engage in games such as dance contests and “unwrap the prize”, alongside a unique opportunity to encounter the Ogyafokwa crocodile, described as a revered protector.

The experience will also include a spread of local dishes and drinks, with live music from the Adwenkoro Band to round off the day.

Packages are priced at GHS 800 for single entry and GHS 1,500 for double entry. Interested patrons are encouraged to book via call or WhatsApp on 0591709309.

The Joy FM Crown Forest Experience is organised in partnership with The Crown Forest, where nature meets luxury.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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