Ghana’s National Vaccine Institute joins WHO-backed Global Clinical Trials Forum

Ghana’s National Vaccine Institute (NVI) has been admitted to the Global Clinical Trials Forum (GCTF), a World Health Organisation (WHO)-managed network that supports the development of stronger clinical trial systems across the world.

The admission places Ghana among countries working closely with the WHO and international health partners to improve research standards, strengthen collaboration, and promote ethical clinical trials.

Announcing the development, Acting Director of Research and Development at the NVI, Prof. Samuel Essien-Baidoo, said the membership would provide Ghana with valuable technical support and collaboration opportunities without placing any financial burden on the institute.

"There are no financial obligations. Ghana will benefit from the network of support for collaborations on clinical trials and capacity strengthening," Prof. Essien-Baidoo said.

He explained that Ghana applied to join the forum following a recommendation from the WHO after a successful stakeholder workshop.

The Global Clinical Trials Forum was established under the World Health Organisation after member states agreed at the World Health Assembly that clinical trial infrastructure around the world required stronger and better coordinated support.

Rather than operating as an independent organisation, the forum serves as a WHO-led platform that brings together governments, research institutions, regulators, healthcare providers, patient groups, and industry associations to share knowledge, promote best practices, and strengthen clinical trial systems.

Membership gives the NVI access to a global network of health authorities, research institutions, and technical expertise, allowing Ghana to collaborate on research while improving its own clinical trial capacity.

As part of the forum, the institute will take part in discussions and working groups, contribute expertise on vaccines and public health, align national policies with WHO standards, and support the sharing of knowledge at both national and regional levels.

Ghana has also indicated its intention to play a leadership role in policy and technical discussions, with a focus on the priorities and challenges facing low- and middle-income countries.

The forum aims to make clinical trial approval processes more efficient while helping countries build lasting research capacity within their healthcare systems. Members receive quarterly updates on the network's activities and participate in a comprehensive review every two years to assess progress, identify areas for improvement, and plan future priorities.

The NVI's admission comes as the institute continues to pursue its long-term goal of establishing local vaccine production in Ghana.

Under the leadership of Dr. Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey, the institute is working towards producing its first locally manufactured vaccine by 2027 and achieving full local vaccine production by 2030.

Membership of the Global Clinical Trials Forum is expected to support these ambitions by providing access to technical tools, training resources, and international partnerships that can improve the quality, safety, and ethical standards of clinical trials conducted in Ghana.

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