Health Ministry issues Ebola alert after WHO declares global public health emergency

The Ministry of Health has urged Ghanaians to remain calm but vigilant following the declaration of the recent Ebola Virus Disease outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO) over fears of cross-border transmission.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 19, the Ministry said that although no Ebola cases have been recorded in Ghana or elsewhere in West Africa, citizens must strictly observe preventive measures to help protect public health.

According to the Ministry, Ebola is a severe and often fatal disease spread through direct contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions, organs, or contaminated materials of infected persons.

The Ministry advised the public to observe universal safety precautions at all times, especially during public activities and mass gatherings.

Individuals have been encouraged to carry personal hand sanitisers and maintain proper hand hygiene, while organisers of events have been urged to provide handwashing facilities and sanitisers for participants.

The Ministry further stressed the importance of regular handwashing with soap under running water or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in homes, schools, workplaces, markets, public spaces and points of entry.

Ghanaians have also been cautioned against spreading rumours or misinformation, with the Ministry urging the public to rely only on official government and health authority communication channels for updates.

The Ministry advised anyone experiencing symptoms such as sudden fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding to immediately report to the nearest health facility for medical attention.

It noted that early detection and treatment significantly improve survival rates and help reduce transmission.

The Ministry said it is working closely with the Ghana Health Service and international partners to strengthen surveillance, screening, preparedness and response measures across the country.

“The cooperation of every citizen is essential in preventing the spread of Ebola. Together, we can protect our families and communities,” the statement said.

The WHO recently declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern following rising infections and concerns over regional spread.

Read the full statement below

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