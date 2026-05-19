Health | National

Health Ministry opens admissions for 2026/2027 public health training institutions

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  19 May 2026 7:15pm
Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh
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The Ministry of Health has announced the opening of admissions into public health training institutions across the country for the 2026/2027 academic year.

According to the Ministry, the online admissions portal for Degree, Diploma, and Certificate programmes will officially open on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 10:00 am and close on Friday, June 12, 2026.

In a statement, the Ministry invited qualified candidates to apply for admission into the various public health training institutions in Ghana.

The Ministry explained that application vouchers, which cost GH¢150, can be purchased through the Health Training admissions portal.

Applicants will receive a voucher containing a unique PIN and serial number after payment, which will be used to access and complete the online application form.

According to the Ministry, all purchased vouchers will remain valid until June 19, 2026, provided they have not been used.

Applicants have also been advised to provide their personal Ghana Card number, active phone number, valid email address, residential address, and Ghana Post Digital Address during the application process.

The Ministry cautioned applicants against using another person’s Ghana Card number or email address, stressing that all communication regarding admissions will be conducted through SMS or email.

“Applicants who meet the admission requirements will be invited to attend a competitive interview at the school of their choice,” the statement noted.

The Ministry further urged applicants to carefully complete and submit their forms accurately, warning that incomplete or incorrect applications could affect eligibility for admission.

It encouraged prospective students seeking clarification or assistance to use the Ministry’s official communication channels for support.

Read the full statement below

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