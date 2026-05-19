Disadvantages will not stop Builsa South development – Dr Apaak

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, says the people of Builsa South will not allow deprivation to stop their pursuit of development.

Dr. Apaak made the remarks during the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a modern 24-Hour Economy Market at Fumbisi in the Upper East Region.

The MP who doubles as Deputy Minister for Education described the project as a major intervention expected to transform economic activities in the district while creating jobs and improving livelihoods.

“But we are also a very determined people who would never let our disadvantages keep us down from striving to improve our conditions,” he stated.

“I believe this is why we are usually unified in our quest for development, even when we disagree internally based on partisan lines,” he added.

Dr. Apaak expressed appreciation to residents of the district for the trust placed in him as their representative in Parliament, assuring them of his commitment to advancing development in the area.

“I do not take the opportunity the people of Builsa have blessed me with as their Member of Parliament for granted. Builsa South is one of the most deprived districts in the country,” he said.

He noted that the district remains relatively young and continues to face several developmental challenges but stressed that its people have consistently demonstrated determination and unity.

The Deputy Education Minister credited President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress for introducing the 24-hour economy policy, which he described as a bold strategy to transform the country’s economy.

“We are here today because a visionary leader made far-reaching promises many could not even fathom coming into fruition,” Dr. Apaak noted.

According to him, the 24-Hour Economy Market is part of efforts to create continuous economic opportunities for citizens and improve living conditions across the country.

“It is not just a mere market but a full package. That is why many call it a game-changer,” he said.

The District Chief Executive for Builsa South, Anne Musah, assured the contractor and other stakeholders of the Assembly’s support to ensure smooth execution of the project.

Representing the Builsa Traditional Area, Thomas Akanko pledged the commitment of chiefs and elders toward the successful implementation of the initiative.

Project consultant Sampson Awuah disclosed that the market is expected to be completed within 36 months and said local workers would be engaged during construction to create employment opportunities for residents.

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