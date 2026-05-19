Southampton expelled from Championship play-offs for spying

Southampton have been thrown out of the play-offs after admitting they spied on three clubs in the Championship season.

The EFL charged Saints with watching training sessions of Oxford United and Ipswich Town, in addition to filming Middlesbrough as they prepared for the first leg of their play-off semi-final on 7 May.

The independent disciplinary commission also handed Southampton a four-point deduction in the Championship for next season.

Middlesbrough, beaten by Southampton in the semi-final, have been reinstated and will now play Hull City for a place in the Premier League.

The final will remain on Saturday at Wembley with the kick-off time to be confirmed.

Southampton admitted to "multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other clubs' training", the EFL said.

The club have also received a reprimand in respect of all the charges.

The EFL said in a statement: "Southampton was first charged on Friday 8 May, with further charges issued on Sunday 17 May in relation to additional breaches during the 2025-26 season.

"Those additional charges arose from matters identified after the initial proceedings involving Middlesbrough were initiated.

"Southampton admitted breaches of regulations requiring clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another club's training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match.

"The admitted breaches concern fixtures against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026 and Middlesbrough in May 2026.

"The EFL is now in discussion with all three clubs regarding the implications of today's decision and will make a further announcement in due course."

Southampton have the right to appeal against the commission's decision and "are working to try and resolve any appeal on Wednesday 20 May".

The EFL added that "subject to the outcome, it could result in a further change to Saturday's fixture".

Middlesbrough issued a statement which said they "welcome the outcome".

"We believe this sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct," it added.

"As a club, we are now focused on our game against Hull City at Wembley on Saturday. Ticket information for our supporters will be available shortly."

Southampton had already sold tickets for Saturday's game, and their supporters will receive a full refund.

They must now wait to see if the Football Association issues any charges for individuals involved in the spying. The EFL can only apply sanctions against its member clubs.

After a spying case at the 2024 Olympic Games, three members of Canada's staff, including the head coach, were banned from all football by Fifa for a year.

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