We have no agenda to unseat Lawyer Kwabena Boateng – Ejisu NPP Chairman

Audio By Carbonatix
Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ejisu Constituency, Kofi Ampofo, has dismissed speculations that constituency executives are plotting to frustrate the second term bid of the Member of Parliament, Kwabena Boateng.
According to him, no such agenda exists within the party leadership, stressing that the party will not also prevent any qualified member who wants to contest when the parliamentary primaries are officially opened.
Mr Ampofo explained that the executives became concerned after reports emerged suggesting that some constituency executives and party members were working against the MP because of his support for Kennedy Agyapong during the NPP’s recent presidential primaries.
The Chairman stated that there is no personal conflict between the constituency executives and the MP, adding that recent misunderstandings have been exaggerated.
“All these internal misunderstandings have to do with the ongoing polling station executive elections which has Ejisu delayed its elections because the MP wanted the voting to be done through open voting and headcounting, but we insisted on secret balloting because we believe open voting could create division within the party ahead of the 2028 general elections. That disagreement does not mean we are against him,” he said.
Mr Ampofo further noted that unity within the Ejisu NPP currently remains a major concern, and the executives are working hard to resolve all differences before the 2028 elections.
“Even the MP primaries are not yet due, but when the time comes and some party faithful believe they have the capacity to contest, we will allow them because we are in a democratic dispensation. He should therefore continue to work hard,” he added.
The Second Vice-Chairman of the party in the constituency also admitted that unity within the party has weakened and called on the MP to work towards bringing all members together.
“The parliamentary seat is not a traditional position reserved for one person, so he should understand that when the primaries are due, there could be competition,” he emphasized.
Some party members are also calling on the Ashanti Regional Executives of the NPP to intervene in the ongoing disagreements in the constituency to help strengthen party unity ahead of the 2028 general elections.
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