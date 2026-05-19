5th West Africa Pharma and Healthcare Expo 2026 slated for June 8

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The 5th Edition of the West Africa Pharma and Healthcare Expo 2026, which will reposition the health economy for transformation is expected to come off on 8th June 2026.
The event which is in collaboration with Astrovision Global FZCO (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) and ACE Group (India), is on the theme “Advancing Healthcare. Connecting Africa”. The Expo will serve as a strategic platform bringing together healthcare institutions, pharmaceutical manufacturers, policymakers, medical technology innovators, researchers, investors, regulators, development partners, and industry leaders from Ghana, Africa, and across the globe.
The event is expected to attract over 100 exhibitors, more than 3,000 participants, and delegations from over 10 countries, creating opportunities for collaboration, investment, knowledge exchange, and business growth within the healthcare ecosystem.
A major highlight of the event will be the Healthcare Conference, where high-level stakeholders will engage in discussions on critical healthcare issues shaping the future of Africa.
The key focus areas will include:
- Pharmaceutical development and manufacturing
- Artificial intelligence in diagnostics and healthcare delivery
- Digital health transformation
- Health system strengthening
- Regional healthcare investment opportunities
- Herbal and traditional medicine integration
- Medical technologies and healthcare innovation
The conference will also feature high-level panel discussions, bringing together industry experts, policymakers, healthcare professionals, and institutional leaders to share insights, address emerging challenges, and explore practical solutions for advancing healthcare systems across Africa.
Exhibitors at the Expo will showcase cutting-edge products, services, and innovations across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, laboratory technologies, healthcare IT systems, digital health solutions, dental products, herbal medicines, wellness products, and other emerging healthcare technologies driving the future of medicine.
The West Africa Pharma and Healthcare Expo 2026 presents a unique opportunity for institutions and stakeholders to engage directly with policymakers, investors, global partners, and industry leaders within a dynamic environment focused on solutions and sustainable healthcare advancement.
The Organising Committee extends an open invitation to healthcare institutions, professional bodies, manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, regulatory agencies, investors, researchers, and development partners to participate in this transformative event.
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