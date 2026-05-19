Dr. Ike Tandoh develops 2 Afrocentric frameworks for personal branding in his new book ‘Brand Yourself’

Dr Ike Tandoh is a lecturer and practitioner with more than 10 years in communication training at UniMAC and CODA Ghana

Dr. Ike Tandoh, a lecturer at the University of Media Arts and Communication, has authored a new book titled Brand Yourself: From Invisible to Influential, introducing two original Afrocentric personal branding frameworks tailored to African realities and values.

The book presents the A.F.A.C framework (Awareness, Foundation, Authenticity, and Consistency) — which focuses on building the internal foundation of a credible personal brand; and the I.D.E.M framework (Identify, Design, Engage, and Monetise) — designed to help professionals increase visibility, influence, and opportunity.

Dr. Tandoh argues that many existing branding models are rooted in Western individualistic cultures and often fail to reflect African communal values, relational leadership styles, and the Ubuntu philosophy that shape professional and social interactions across the continent.

His frameworks instead embrace Africa’s collectivist culture, where trust, relationships, and community influence are central to success.

Unlike conventional branding books, Brand Yourself is grounded in Ghanaian and broader African professional realities. Combining theory, practical exercises, case studies, and real-world examples, the book guides readers on how to define their value, build credibility authentically, gain visibility without excessive self-promotion, and transform expertise into influence and opportunity.

Targeted at students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and public-sector leaders, the book serves both as a university-level communication resource and a practical self-development guide.

The publication addresses a growing challenge across Africa: many capable professionals remain overlooked because they lack a structured and culturally relevant approach to personal branding.

Back Cover Blurb

“You are not invisible. You are unbranded.

In Brand Yourself, Dr. Ike Tandoh provides a practical roadmap for making your value visible and undeniable. Through the A.F.A.C and I.D.E.M frameworks, readers learn how to build trust, stand out authentically, and turn expertise into influence and opportunity. Written by an African for Africans, the book is a timely guide for professionals ready to lead, grow, and be recognised.

Your voice is your power. It’s time the world hears it.”

Key Selling Points

Africa-Centred Frameworks: A.F.A.C and I.D.E.M are designed specifically for African cultural, economic, and professional contexts. Practical and Academic Value: Includes exercises, case studies, and checklists suitable for both classroom use and personal development. Addresses a Market Gap: One of the few structured personal branding books focused on African professionals. Authoritative Voice: Written by an experienced lecturer and communication trainer with over a decade of professional practice at UniMAC and CODA Ghana.

The author’s background

For more than 26 years, Dr Ike Tandoh has been shaping minds, building influence, and helping people unlock their full potential through leadership, branding, and personal development.

“My first book, Dear Mama, was published in 1998, and we sold many copies. But Brand Me? This one is different. This isn’t just theory. It’s built from the inner depth of my soul and decades of real-world results. If you’re ready to build a brand that commands attention, trust, and opportunity, this book will get you there. It’s transformative. It’s my very best. If you want your brand to stand out and stop being overlooked, this book is for you. It’s transformative and powerful. Go in for it,” Dr Tandoh wrote.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.