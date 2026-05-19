Rent Control orders hostel owners to suspend proposed 2026/2027 fee increments

Frederick Opoku

The Office of the Rent Commissioner and the Rent Control Department have directed private hostel owners and operators across the country to suspend all proposed increases in hostel accommodation fees for the 2026/2027 academic year pending further stakeholder consultations.

The directive, contained in a press statement dated May 19, 2026, follows growing public concern over the steady rise in accommodation charges within and around tertiary institutions nationwide.

The statement was signed by the Acting Rent Commissioner and Head of the Rent Control Department, Frederick Opoku.

According to the statement, the continuous upward adjustment in hostel fees has become a major burden on students, parents and guardians, with fears that the situation could negatively affect access to accommodation and higher education.

“In view of the above, the Office of the Rent Commissioner, together with the Rent Control Department, hereby directs all private hostel owners, facility managers, operators, and stakeholders within the student accommodation sector to place a TEMPORAL HOLD on all or any intended or proposed increment in hostel accommodation fees for 2026/2027 academic year until further notice,” the statement said.

The Rent Control Department explained that the temporary suspension forms part of broader efforts to ensure fairness, transparency and responsible regulation within the student accommodation sector amid the current economic climate.

The agency also announced plans to convene a stakeholder engagement involving private hostel operators, student representative bodies, tertiary institution authorities and other relevant actors to deliberate on sustainable and lawful measures regarding hostel pricing and accommodation standards.

According to the statement, the meeting will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss concerns relating to fee increments, review compliance with existing rent regulations and consumer protection provisions, and explore practical solutions to ensure affordability for students.

The engagement is also expected to focus on promoting transparency and accountability within the private hostel sector, which has in recent years come under increasing scrutiny over sharp rent hikes and alleged arbitrary charges.

The Office of the Rent Commissioner urged all stakeholders to cooperate fully with the directive in the interest of students, parents, educational institutions and national development.

The latest intervention comes at a time when many students and parents have raised concerns about rising accommodation costs around major tertiary institutions, including the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast and the University for Development Studies, where private hostel fees have seen significant increases over the past few academic years.

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