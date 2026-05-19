Dr. Apaak cuts sod for construction of 24-Hour Economy Market in Fumbisi

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, together with chiefs and residents of the Builsa South District, has cut the sod for the construction of a modern 24-Hour Economy Market at Fumbisi in the Upper East Region.

The project, described as a transformative intervention for the district, is part of the government’s broader 24-hour economy agenda, aimed at boosting economic activity, creating jobs, and improving livelihoods across the country.

Speaking during the sod-cutting ceremony, Dr Apaak, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Education, expressed gratitude to the people of Builsa South for the confidence reposed in him as their representative in Parliament, stressing that he remains committed to championing development in the area.

“I do not take the opportunity the people of Builsa have blessed me with as their Member of Parliament for granted. Builsa South is one of the most deprived districts in the country. It is also a relatively young district, so we have a lot of challenges,” he stated.

According to the Deputy Education Minister, despite the district’s developmental challenges, the people of Builsa South have remained united and determined in their quest for progress.

“But we are also a very determined people who would never let our disadvantages keep us down from striving to improve our conditions. I believe this is why we are usually unified in our quest for development, even when we disagree internally based on partisan lines,” he added.

Dr Apaak credited former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for initiating the 24-hour economy concept, describing it as a bold and visionary policy designed to transform the country’s economy.

“We are here today because a visionary leader made far-reaching promises many could not even fathom coming into fruition. His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the NDC promised the Ghanaian people a lot of interventions, and so far, so good,” he noted.

He explained that the 24-Hour Economy Market project was a direct product of the proposed 24-hour economic system, which seeks to create continuous economic opportunities for citizens while ensuring inclusive development.

“The concept of the 24-hour economy market is a by-product of the 24-hour economic system that we are trying to nurture as one of the important pillars for transforming the fortunes of our country and improving the conditions of our people,” he said.

Describing the facility as a “game-changer,” Dr Apaak said the market would not only serve traders but also create employment opportunities for the youth during and after construction.

“It is not just a mere market, but a full package. That is why many call it a game-changer. It is something we have never had before, and we are privileged that Builsa South is among the first few districts to witness the commencement of this project,” he emphasised.

The District Chief Executive for Builsa South, Anne Musah, assured the contractor and stakeholders of the Assembly’s full support to ensure the successful execution of the project.

Representing the Builsa Traditional Area, Thomas Akanko also pledged the commitment of chiefs and elders toward the smooth implementation of the initiative while commending the government and the MP for bringing the project to the district.

The project consultant, Sampson Awuah, disclosed that the construction is expected to be completed within 36 months.

He assured residents that local workers would be engaged during the construction phase to create employment opportunities for the people of the area.

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