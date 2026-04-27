Upper West Region districts sign contracts to launch 24-hour economy markets

The construction of 24-hour economy markets across the Upper West Region is officially underway following a major contract signing ceremony at the Regional Coordinating Council.

The market initiative is described as one of the biggest flagship programmes of the NDC government.

The event gathered all regional District Chief Executives, their respective contractors, and the project's lead consulting firm, Homeland Resources Limited.

Addressing the stakeholders, the Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, stated that the markets will feature various designs tailored to the specific needs of each district and the plans of the assigned contractors.

He stated that the contracts are intended to be completed precisely on schedule. To ensure standards are met, there will be a vigorous, stage-by-stage examination of the construction process conducted by technical experts at both the regional and district levels.

The Minister placed heavy emphasis on structural integrity, specifically advising contractors to source moulded blocks from reliable factories equipped to pass mandatory quality tests.

He warned that consultants are fully authorised to reject substandard materials, cautioning contractors against moulding blocks themselves if they lack the capacity, as they risk having thousands of blocks rejected.

To facilitate the smooth execution of the flagship projects, the Minister encouraged all contractors to establish excellent working relationships with their Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Coordinating Directors, and Works Departments. He equally tasked the district leadership with creating an open environment where contractors can freely discuss construction details, report difficulties, and request support.

The Regional Minister was supported at the high table by his technical team, which included Senior Administrative Officer Mr. Adams Walits, Regional Internal Auditor Mr. Evans Pula, and Regional Economic Planning Officer Mr. Ajei Laryea.

Mr. Razak, the Director of Homeland Resources Limited, was also introduced to lead the technical briefings for the contractors.

Following the Minister's address, the formal contract signing commenced and the various municipal and district chief executives and the contractors signed the contractual documents

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