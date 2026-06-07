The Intelligent need the Ordinary too

One of the greatest misconceptions of our time is that differences among people automatically justify superiority. They do not.

Human beings are not equally capable. Some are naturally more intelligent, more innovative, more disciplined, or more talented than others. Some can solve complex mathematical problems. Others can build a house, grow food, repair machinery, comfort the sick, or organize communities. Difference is natural. It exists everywhere in nature and in every society.

The mistake begins when difference is converted into contempt.

Throughout history, intelligence, education, wealth, race, religion, social class, and nationality have all been used as reasons to look down on others. Entire races have been described as inferior. Certain groups have been portrayed as less capable, less civilized, or less deserving of opportunity. The result has rarely been progress. Instead, it has produced slavery, colonialism, discrimination, conflict, resentment, and war.

Ironically, even the most intelligent, wealthy, and powerful people depend heavily on those they may be tempted to dismiss.

The inventor needs customers. The doctor needs patients. The farmer needs consumers. The factory owner needs workers. The billionaire needs millions of ordinary people to buy products and services. No society functions through geniuses alone.

If you are smart enough to invent a solution for human foolishness, you will still need people whom you consider less intelligent to become your customers, supporters, employees, neighbours, and fellow citizens. That reality alone should inspire humility.

The solution is not to pretend that everyone is equally gifted. The solution is to create systems that allow everyone to contribute according to their strengths while preserving their dignity.

Schools should teach respect alongside achievement. Governments should focus on practical skills development so that every citizen can become productive. Businesses should reward competence without discriminating on race, ethnicity, religion, or social background. Political leaders should stop exploiting differences for electoral gain. Families should teach children that character matters as much as intelligence.

Most importantly, we must stop measuring human worth solely by academic credentials, wealth, race, or social status.

A cleaner, safer, and more prosperous world will not emerge because everyone suddenly becomes a genius. It will emerge when intelligent people use their abilities with humility and ordinary people are treated with respect.

Civilisation is not the absence of differences. It is the peaceful management of those differences.

When we learn to tolerate one another, appreciate one another, and work together despite our imperfections, nations can move forward together. In such a society, there is less room for racial hatred, prejudice, phobias, conflict, and war.

The truly intelligent person understands a simple truth: human beings rise highest when they rise together.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.