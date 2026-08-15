Incumbent Northern NPP Chair wins as new faces break through in party executive elections

Delegates at the Northern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) elections on Saturday, August 15, delivered a mixed verdict, handing incumbent Chairman Mohammed Baatima Adam another term while ushering in new leadership in several executive positions.

Out of 410 delegates on the album, 397 cast their ballots, representing a 96.8 per cent turnout, as voting ended late Saturday evening.

Adam, also known as Samba, retained the chairmanship with 215 votes. He defeated Inusah Amad, who polled 122 votes, Fuseini Musah with 44 votes, and Salifu A. Rahman Mumin, popularly known as COP Jack Sparrow, who received five votes.

The result secured continuity at the top, but the outcomes in several other positions pointed to a strong appetite for change among delegates.

In the race for First Vice Chairman, Ayamba Yelimagli secured a decisive victory with 270 votes, defeating incumbent Iddrisu Sunday, who received 117 votes.

Abdul Rahman Mahama was elected unopposed as Second Vice Chairman.

The contest for Secretary produced the widest margin, with Dr Abdul Rahman Karim Kpala winning with 324 votes against Dr Fuseini Bawah Zakaria, who polled 60 votes.

The Deputy Secretary race attracted three candidates. Bediako Jeremiah led with 176 votes, followed by Ahmed King Faisal with 151 votes and Kaleem M. Ibrahim with 60 votes.

The contest for Treasurer was the closest of the elections, with Husseini Abubakari Saddiq edging Mohammed Yussif Toyibu by a single vote, 175 to 174. Damba Abdul Rauf received 37 votes.

The Women’s Organiser position also produced a new winner. Hajia Suraiya Manan topped the field with 153 votes, followed by Hajia Rashida Abdulai with 105 votes, Alice Dawuni with 91, Hajia Zenabu Sulemana with 30, and Hajia Salamatu A. Rauf with eight votes.

The Youth Organiser contest also attracted significant competition, with Ibrahim Abdul Aziz winning the position with 170 votes. Mohammed Naporo Abubakari came second with 137 votes, followed by Abdul Mutalib Kwayaja Yaatun with 32, Eliasu Iddrisu Obama with 26, and Mohammed Naziru Alhassan with 22 votes.

Two positions were filled without a contest. Salifu Abdul Rashid, popularly known as COP, was returned unopposed as organiser, while Sayibu Yussif Danjumah was elected unopposed as Communication Officer.

The Nasara organiser race featured the largest field of candidates. Mohammed Ibrahim emerged victorious with 128 votes, followed by Afisheto Muazu with 104 votes, Thabit Ibn Issah with 48, Dipantiche M. Lukman with 42, Saakibu H. Mohammed with 39, and Yussif Mozel Alhassan Salman with 26 votes.

Party officials said voting took place without any major incident.

The newly elected executives will serve a four-year term and are expected to lead the party’s regional structures and strengthen grassroots mobilisation ahead of the next general election.

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