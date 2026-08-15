Ignatius Kwesi Afrifa elected NPP Western Regional Chairman

Former Amenfi West parliamentary candidate Ignatius Kwesi Afrifa has emerged as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Western Regional Chairman after securing a decisive victory in the party’s regional executive elections.

Mr Afrifa polled 265 votes to beat his contender, Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed, who obtained 102 votes, with one ballot rejected.

The election, held at Agona-Nkwanta in the Ahanta West constituency, forms part of the NPP’s nationwide exercise to elect regional executives who will oversee the party’s reorganisation and preparations towards the 2028 general elections.

Ignatius Aaaah Mensah was elected First Vice Chairman after receiving 205 votes, while Francis Abeku Yankah won the Second Vice Chairman position with 193 votes.

Kwasi Bonzoh secured the Secretary position with 211 votes, with Lawrence Takyi becoming Deputy Secretary after polling 157 votes.

Amoabeng Acheampong was elected Organiser with 181 votes, while Emmanuel Acquah Mensah won the Communications Director position with 212 votes.

The Youth Organiser position went to Osagyefo Attiah Kwaw, who polled 197 votes, while Augustina Nketiah emerged as Women’s Organiser with 193 votes.

Nana Adwoa Appiah recorded one of the largest victories in the election, securing 262 votes to become Treasurer. Adam Harun Ahmed was also elected Nasara Organiser after obtaining 190 votes.

The newly elected executives are expected to lead the NPP’s organisational activities in the Western Region as the party works to strengthen its structures and rebuild its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2028 polls.

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