Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel will deepen community engagement as it marks 15 years – General Manager

The Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra plans to strengthen its connection with the Ghanaian community as it celebrates its 15th anniversary, according to its General Manager, Isaac Okpoti Adjei.

Mr Adjei said the anniversary would mark not only 15 years of the hotel's operations in Ghana but also the beginning of a new phase focused on accessibility, tailor-made hospitality experiences and stronger community outreach.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra 15th Anniversary Press Soirée on Friday, August 14, where the hotel officially unveiled its anniversary logo and announced the commencement of activities to mark the milestone.

“Tonight marks the kick-off of our anniversary events. Mövenpick is 15 years old, and tonight, through our press tour, we will officially unveil our logo and inform the whole world that we are officially kick-starting our activities to mark this 15th anniversary,” Mr Adjei said.

Reflecting on the hotel's entry into the Ghanaian hospitality market 15 years ago, Mr Adjei said the industry was significantly different at the time.

“When we came onto the scene, there was only one five-star hotel in Ghana,” he said.

He explained that Mövenpick entered the market as a premium brand and sought to offer customers a different hospitality experience while adapting to the needs of the Ghanaian market.

According to him, the hotel's journey has since been guided by the objective of maintaining premium standards while becoming increasingly connected to the community.

Mr Adjei said the hotel had deliberately sought to challenge the perception that five-star hospitality was reserved only for people with significant financial resources.

“Many people see hotels as places that are only available to those who have the resources. Our endeavour over the years is to bring our product closer to the community,” he said.

He said the hotel had developed tailor-made products for different segments of society, including individuals, families and business executives.

“When you come to Mövenpick, whether you are an individual, a family, or a business executive, we have tailor-made products for all sides of the community and the segment of the market,” he said.

He added that the approach had enabled the hotel to respond more effectively to the changing expectations of customers.

Mr Adjei also highlighted the hotel's flexibility in hosting different types of events.

He said customers organising weddings could benefit from customised services designed around their specific requirements.

The same approach, he noted, applied to international events and corporate functions.

“If you have an international event, whether it's an international brand, no matter the type of brand that you have, we ensure that we give you international standards that will make sure that your clients are very satisfied when you hold your event with us,” he said.

Mr Adjei said Mövenpick's presence in Ghana was also built on the legacy of the former Ambassador Hotel, which had a longstanding place in the country's hospitality history.

He said the hotel had sought to combine that Ghanaian heritage with the standards of an international hospitality brand.

“We also remember that we have a legacy because we came on the back of the Ambassador Hotel and everybody in Ghana knows what the Ambassador Hotel represents to Ghana,” he said.

He described that combination as an important part of the hotel's identity over the past 15 years.

Looking ahead, Mr Adjei said the hotel would continue to prioritise innovation and community engagement.

He said customers should expect new products, activities and outreach programmes as the hotel enters the next phase of its development.

“For the next five to 15 years, expect nothing but the best in terms of tailor-made products, activities that are also closer to the community, and an outreach to ensure that we give back to the community,” he said.

He added that several innovations were already being planned for the coming months.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the hotel plans to build several activities and promotions around the number 15.

Mr Adjei said groups of 15 customers would qualify for special offers during the anniversary period.

“For instance, you could have a group of 15 people coming to have a brunch. You automatically qualify for a 15 per cent discount,” he said.

He said similar packages would be available for corporate meetings, board meetings and conferences involving 15 participants.

Families and other groups would also be eligible for special treatment where they met the anniversary requirement.

“Provided you meet the number 15, something special will be done for you,” Mr Adjei said.

He said the initiatives would run throughout the anniversary celebrations as the hotel seeks to make customers an integral part of its 15-year milestone.

Mr Adjei also identified employee empowerment as a major priority for the hospitality industry.

He said the quality of service in the sector depended heavily on the attitude, confidence and commitment of employees.

Describing hospitality as “a work of art”, he said employees needed to have genuine passion for what they did.

“People serve from their heart. It's not a regimented industry as you would have in the banking sector or the finance sector. People must love what they do,” he said.

He said creating a positive working environment was therefore essential to improving service delivery.

“One of the things that most people in the industry must do is to create an enabling environment, empower the teams,” he said.

Mr Adjei said Ghana had a natural advantage in hospitality because of the country's culture of welcoming and accommodating people.

However, he argued that workers needed greater confidence and support to translate that natural quality into consistently high professional standards.

He encouraged hospitality businesses to invest in their teams by empowering and motivating employees.

The Mövenpick General Manager also stressed the wider economic importance of the hospitality sector.

He said a stronger hospitality industry could contribute significantly to state revenue while creating opportunities for employment and skills development.

For Mr Adjei, the 15th anniversary represents both a celebration of the hotel's achievements and an opportunity to prepare for the future.

He said Mövenpick would continue to combine international hospitality standards with Ghanaian culture while making its services increasingly accessible to the community.

Mr Adjei said the overarching objective would remain unchanged: to provide premium hospitality while strengthening the hotel's relationship with the community.

“Throughout the weeks and then months and the next 15 years, expect nothing but innovation and closeness to the community,” he said.

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