Analysis: Jason Arday’s death will send shockwaves through a divided academia

Jason Arday was found dead in Battersea, south London, on Friday

Jason Arday's death - described as unexpected and not suspicious - will send shockwaves through UK universities and beyond.

When he was appointed as professor of sociology of education in 2023, Arday was the youngest black professor at Cambridge and the university publicly celebrated his background.

Barely one per cent of professors at UK universities are black, so he was joining a small and highly visible minority in academia.

His appointment, in the wake of Black Lives Matter and debates about decolonising the curriculum, drew worldwide attention.

Jason Arday had beaten what would have been an impressive international field of candidates to a top job in a university ranked in the global top 10.

However, in July 2026, questions about the quality of his academic research, which some had raised privately with him, broke into the open.

These included an allegation that parts of his first major piece of research, a PhD awarded by Liverpool John Moores University, were plagiarised. In other words, it was suggested he had used the work of another academic without adequately crediting them.

Arday said this was untrue and Liverpool John Moores University said after a review that it stood by the quality of the research. Arday suggested any mistakes in attribution were due to his autism.

Newspapers dissected Arday's previous work while at Durham and Glasgow universities, and on social media, academics were divided between those publicly championing the black autistic academic and those who said his work did not withstand analysis.

Rows about research rarely break through into national debate, but this was Cambridge, an elite university whose history and reputation has been built on excellence in research, original thinking and academic integrity.

For many academics, including many at Cambridge, robust scrutiny of the integrity of research is a red line. Some wrote to the vice chancellor demanding an independent inquiry because they felt the reputation of the university was at stake.

There was another reason this row had such a high profile. Jason Arday was a celebrity academic known as much for the remarkable life story he told, of an autistic child who didn't speak until 11, or learn to read and write until 18.

Other aspects of his personal narrative came under scrutiny, and he had to clarify that £5m raised for charity had been as part of a group effort, and that a 600 mile running challenge had taken twice as long as originally claimed.

Some who had signed a public letter of support quietly removed their names.

By the time he resigned his Cambridge position last week Jason Arday said the "relentless accusations" had taken a "profound toll" on him and his family. He suggested they had been racially motivated.

There are many unanswered questions which a coroner will no doubt be expected to consider about his circumstances and state of mind in the days before his death.

In the immediate aftermath of his death, his family said Jason Arday had been subjected to a "campaign of misinformation" that was too much for this "gentle man".

Others think that he attracted so much scrutiny because he was a black man in a prominent position.

Sir Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said Jason Arday had been "the victim of a pernicious public shaming that other people in his position simply wouldn't have faced. His death was a tragedy, but once again it should be a wake up call for all of us."

There has been deep unease among some academics of colour who feel the ferocity of the debate was due to Jason Arday being a young black academic.

Professor of Black Studies Kehinde Andrews, a friend of Arday, told Newsnight in the wake of his death: "This is not just something that has happened in the past two weeks, we've seen the stories, this goes back three and a half years.

"The very day he got the position at Cambridge, he had a Freedom of Information request asking about his credentials. He had all the right-wing people in America and the UK writing in to see if he was credible.

"Some people didn't believe a black man should be in that position at Cambridge.

"It's been a three-and-a-half-year toll which has come its head now."

What is certain is that Jason Arday had sought to defend his reputation, using a high-profile firm of lawyers to send a letter to a journalist from Times Higher Education who first questioned his work.

The University of Cambridge initially robustly defended Jason Arday then announced an investigation into his appointment and tenure amid growing disquiet.

In 2023, as an elite university which had been criticised for a lack of diversity, Cambridge had been keen to make some high-profile non-white appointments. It had already made a huge effort to ensure admission of students was more diverse.

Whoever was appointed into such a high profile post would have faced scrutiny and Jason Arday had a slighter research track record than some others in the field.

Dr Jo Grady, general secretary of the University and College Union, described Jason Arday's death as "devastating".

"There are so many questions that need to be answered. The level of harassment he suffered and the racism he was subjected to has been sickening. It must be investigated."

For the University of Cambridge now there will be the difficult task of holding together an academic community divided and shocked by the controversy and now the death of Jason Arday.

It had announced an investigation into his appointment and tenure at the university and a review of how senior staff are chosen.

Now all of that has been overtaken by his sudden and shocking death.

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