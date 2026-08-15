A Plus dismisses claims poor English explains his limited role in Parliament

Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has dismissed claims that his limited contribution on the floor of Parliament is due to an inability to speak English.

According to the musician-turned-politician, his focus is on delivering tangible results for his constituents rather than speaking frequently in Parliament simply to attract public attention.

A Plus described the claims as irritating, saying they reflect a misunderstanding of what effective parliamentary representation entails.

“Sometimes what makes me angry is when people say, ‘he doesn’t speak in Parliament because he can’t speak English’. They are misinformed people, and I don’t blame them. I feel sad for them,” he said.

He argued that frequent interventions on the floor should not automatically be equated with effective representation, noting that some MPs may speak often in Parliament without necessarily delivering meaningful results for their constituents.

A Plus cited his children, who live and were raised in London, as an example of how difficult some parliamentary debates can be to follow.

“The English that they speak in Parliament, when I show it to my kids, they say, ‘What are they saying?’ We have made it look like just going to the floor of Parliament and screaming makes you the best MP,” he said.

A Plus said he entered Parliament with a clear plan to use his position to bring meaningful change to Gomoa Central, rather than seeking recognition for his command of English.

He maintained that he would prefer to be remembered for the difference he makes in the lives of his constituents than for the number of times he speaks during parliamentary proceedings.

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