KNUST partners with government to manufacture locally-made agricultural machines and smart traffic lights

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is set to partner with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to develop locally produced farming equipment and technologies aimed at reducing Ghana’s dependence on imports.

Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Christian Agyare, gave the assurance when he received the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture and MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. John Dumelo, at his office.

Mr Dumelo said the Ministry undertakes significant procurement annually and believes more of such contracts should go to solutions developed by Ghanaian universities.

“We should be able to change the norm to allow most of our university students to come up with designs that we can expand on to reduce importation,” he said.

He added that the long-term objective is to increase the use of locally developed technologies in government projects, particularly in agriculture where equipment and mechanisation remain a major challenge.

The Deputy Minister further proposed that KNUST’s engineering departments lead the design and manufacturing of agricultural machines and tools that can be deployed to farmers nationwide.

Responding, Professor Agyare described the proposal as “a laudable initiative” that aligns with his vision of positioning KNUST at the centre of national development.

“This aligns with the University's strategic vision of strengthening partnerships that enable KNUST to translate its expertise and research into practical solutions,” he said.

He urged relevant departments to engage Mr Dumelo to explore areas of mutual interest in agricultural mechanisation.

The MP explored partnerships on Smart traffic lights, manufactured by KNUST.

Beyond agriculture, the meeting also explored a second collaboration,that is,the development of locally manufactured traffic-light systems for Hon. Dumelo’s Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Leading the KNUST delegation, Professor Eric Tutu Tchao, Scientific Director of the DIPPER Lab in the College of Engineering, said discussions at the Lab had focused on a proposed project to improve traffic-light systems in the constituency.

According to Prof. Tchao, the project will require collaboration between the College of Engineering and the College of Science, with university experts providing technical support to address traffic challenges.

Mr Dumelo recalled that as a student at KNUST, traffic lights had previously been developed by students, and he expressed interest in reviving that model.

“We would like to explore the possibility of engaging KNUST students and faculty to design and manufacture systems that could be deployed within the constituency,” he said.

He noted that beyond Ayawaso West Wuogon, the initiative could provide a model for replication across the country.

The Vice-Chancellor assured the Deputy Minister of KNUST’s full support and technical capacity to deliver on both projects.

The DIPPER Lab will lead the technical implementation of the traffic-light project, in collaboration with experts from the College of Engineering and the College of Science.

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