UEW Hospital suspends OPD services over GAUA strike

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The University of Education Hospital at Winneba has suspended services at its Outpatient Department (OPD) following the ongoing strike by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).
The suspension means patients requiring outpatient care at the hospital will not be able to access OPD services until further notice.
In a notice to patients and visitors, the hospital attributed the decision directly to the industrial action and said services would resume after the strike had been called off.
“Please be informed that Outpatient Department (OPD) services have been suspended due to the ongoing GAUA strike,” the hospital said.
The hospital apologised to patients and other members of the public for the inconvenience caused by the suspension and advised them to contact the hospital administration for further information.
“OPD services will resume when the strike is called off,” the notice added.
The development is the latest impact of the GAUA strike on services within the university environment, with the temporary suspension affecting patients who rely on the UEW Hospital for outpatient medical care.
The hospital did not indicate an alternative arrangement for affected patients in its notice.
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