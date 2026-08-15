Health

UEW Hospital suspends OPD services over GAUA strike

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  15 August 2026 12:21am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The University of Education Hospital at Winneba has suspended services at its Outpatient Department (OPD) following the ongoing strike by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

The suspension means patients requiring outpatient care at the hospital will not be able to access OPD services until further notice.

In a notice to patients and visitors, the hospital attributed the decision directly to the industrial action and said services would resume after the strike had been called off.

“Please be informed that Outpatient Department (OPD) services have been suspended due to the ongoing GAUA strike,” the hospital said.

The hospital apologised to patients and other members of the public for the inconvenience caused by the suspension and advised them to contact the hospital administration for further information.

“OPD services will resume when the strike is called off,” the notice added.

The development is the latest impact of the GAUA strike on services within the university environment, with the temporary suspension affecting patients who rely on the UEW Hospital for outpatient medical care.

The hospital did not indicate an alternative arrangement for affected patients in its notice.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group