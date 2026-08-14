Kofi Amoako Attah inducted into 11th Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame

The 11th edition of the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on the 26th of March 2026 at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Organized by The Business Executive Media Group, the evening brought together some of Ghana's most respected corporate leaders, government officials, and business executives under one roof to celebrate excellence in leadership and business.

The event, themed "Enhance Government-Business Relationship to Grow the Economy," was a well-attended evening that combined business recognition with networking and celebration.

Guests were treated to a cultural performance that added color and warmth to the occasion before the main induction ceremony began.

Among the distinguished personalities honored on that night was Mr. Kofi Amoako Attah, Founder and Executive Director of SIM Group of Companies, who was officially inducted into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame.

Mr. Kofi Amoako Attah is the driving force behind SIM Group of Companies, a diversified business with operations spanning travel and tourism, real estate, finance, technology, and import and export.

Over the years, he has demonstrated a rare ability to build and grow businesses across multiple sectors while maintaining a strong commitment to quality, professionalism, and integrity.

His leadership style is one that combines strategic thinking with a genuine desire to create value not just for his business, but for the people and communities around him. He is widely regarded as a purpose-driven entrepreneur who leads by example.

The Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame is an exclusive platform organized by The Business Executive Media Group for outstanding Board Chairpersons, Executive Directors, and Non-Executive Directors who have demonstrated exceptional performance in corporate governance, strategic management, and entrepreneurial leadership.

Membership in the Hall is not simply given; it is earned. Nominees go through a comprehensive selection process assessed by a Jury of Assessors made up of distinguished industry experts and senior members of the Hall. Each nominee is evaluated across ten criteria including board experience, entrepreneurial vision, commitment to good corporate governance, specialized skills, and personal conduct. A nominee must score at least 600 out of a possible 1,000 points to qualify for induction.

This makes the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame one of the most credible and respected business recognition platforms in Ghana today, with a membership of over 100 outstanding corporate leaders.

Mr. Attah's induction into the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame is a reflection of the consistent hard work and dedication he has put into building SIM Group into the reputable company it is today. It is recognition that goes beyond business success; it speaks to the kind of leader he is and the values he brings to Ghana's corporate space.

Receiving his plaque and certificate on stage, Mr. Attah joined a long and distinguished list of Ghana's finest business leaders who have been honored by the Hall since its inception.

The ceremony concluded with a dinner that gave inductees, guests, and stakeholders the opportunity to connect, share ideas, and celebrate the achievements of the evening in a relaxed and warm atmosphere.

For Mr. Kofi Amoako Attah and the entire SIM Group family, this recognition is a proud milestone and a motivation to continue building, growing, and contributing to Ghana's economic development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.