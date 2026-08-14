Nene Tek returns: a new chapter, a deeper sound and a bigger vision

After taking time away from the music business, Nene Tek is back, but this is more than a return to releasing music. For the Ghanaian singer, songwriter and rapper, it is a return shaped by life, family, loss, growth and a renewed sense of purpose.

Known for his ability to move between singing, songwriting and rap, Nene Tek stepped away from the industry to find himself and reconnect with family. That time away took him back to where he grew up, an experience he says taught him important lessons about life.

“Life hit me hard, so I took some time to find myself and also have time with family,” he explains. The year has also brought personal loss, with the passing of important members of his family, forcing him to reflect on what truly matters. At the same time, a connection with his cousin in the UK brought fresh encouragement and support for his music.

Now, Nene Tek is returning with a story to tell. More than a comeback: This new chapter also introduces AFG Music Group, a label and movement he is building with his family. AFG stands for Abadji Family Group Music, connecting directly to Nene Tek’s family roots and his Krobo heritage. The vision extends beyond his own career. He describes AFG Music as a platform designed to develop and elevate African talent while taking inspiration from Ghanaian culture, the African diaspora and the growing global influence of African music.

For Nene Tek, representing his heritage is an important part of the journey. “I will not only represent myself as Nene Tek but I will be representing Ghana and my Krobo heritage.”

A sound shaped by experience: While his return may introduce audiences to a different Nene Tek, he insists that his sound has not been completely reinvented. Instead, it has matured. His music continues to draw from Afro sounds while blending elements influenced by international music. But this time, the songs carry the weight of lived experience. “The new Nene Tek is not just boxing me into a particular genre,” he says, describing himself as an artist who refuses to be confined to simply being a singer, songwriter or rapper.

His goal is to create music that people can connect with emotionally and, ultimately, use as therapy. That philosophy is particularly relevant at a time when African music is reaching audiences far beyond the continent. Nene Tek says he is excited to see the world embracing African sounds, but he isn’t interested in simply following whatever is trending. He wants to push his own sound, his own experiences and his own identity.

Two years from now: Nene Tek’s ambitions stretch well beyond a successful comeback single or project. Two years from now, he wants the story to be about a return that became a focused, sustainable movement. AFG Music, meanwhile, is being positioned as a global platform that continues to support and develop young talent. For Nene Tek, the comeback is ultimately about proving that the journey was worth it, not only for himself but for everyone who continued to believe in him. And perhaps his closing words capture this chapter best: “Life happened to me. I lost, I learned, I grew. But I never stopped believing in the power of music to heal, to unite, and to tell our stories.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.