Tieme Music: The digital powerhouse redefining the African music industry

Processed with VSCO with c8 preset

Since its founding in 2022, Tieme Music has rapidly emerged as a dominant force in the African music landscape, bridging the gap between local talent and global audiences.

Based in both Accra, Ghana, and Paris, France, the company was established by co-founders Franck Osei-Mensah (a Paris-based producer known as Osei Da Producer) and Charlène Osei-Mensah with a singular mission: to empower African creatives by providing the digital infrastructure and strategic support necessary for sustainable global careers.

Tieme Music’s ascent to the top of the industry has been remarkably swift. Within just two years of its launch, the platform had already reached over 6,000 artists and signed seven major talents to its label services division. By 2025, it officially became the #1 music distribution platform in Ghana.

Processed with VSCO with c8 preset

This commercial success has been mirrored by critical acclaim, including a staggering 17 nominations at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA). The company has also gained significant international prestige with nominations at the Trace Music Awards, the Headies, and two nominations at the Les Flammes Awards in France.

Tieme is more than a distribution tool; it is a "360-degree" music entity. Their ecosystem is designed to tackle the specific logistical challenges of the African market:

Global Distribution: Through their proprietary platform, artists distribute music to 100+ services (including Spotify, Apple Music, and Boomplay) while retaining 100% of their royalties.

Innovative Monetization: To combat high data costs, Tieme introduced an ad-supported offline reward system. This allows fans to earn "offline listening time" by watching ads, ensuring artists get paid even when fans have limited internet access.

Label & Publishing Services: The company offers professional release strategy, digital marketing, and rights management. They have partnered with organizations like the Composers, Authors and Publishers Association (CAPASSO) to ensure fair compensation for their creators.

Tieme Music functions as a bridge between the Ghanaian diaspora and the continent. The founders describe the company as a "cultural embassy" designed to dismantle barriers for independent artists.

Heavy-hitting partnerships back this global vision: The Orchard (Sony Music): A landmark distribution and promotion deal that grants Tieme’s artists access to one of the world’s largest independent distribution networks, Warner Music: Strategic collaborations to amplify African youth culture, and International Collaborations where Tieme has already facilitated cross-border hits, such as the collaboration between Ghana’s Jay Bahd and French rapper Le Juiice (a BET Hip Hop Award nominee).

The effectiveness of Tieme’s model is best illustrated by its impressive artist roster. The label has become a home for some of the most influential names in contemporary African music, such as Kofi Kinaata, who secured the "Best Songwriter" award at the 2025 TGMA, and Beeztrap KOTM, who was named "Best New Artist" at the same ceremony.

The company has also been instrumental in the career of Himra, who achieved a gold record in France, sold out the Zénith Paris, and collaborated with Paris Saint-Germain. Other key figures include Kwesi Arthur, Skyface SDW, and Gonaboy, the latter of whom was recognized as part of the Apple Music Africa Rising Class of 2026. The roster also includes a fresh new wave of talents such as Kwartengg, Baba Tundey, Orch, Stainless Wayne, Khalifina, Big Trei, and more.

With a dedicated team of 19 employees across two continents, Tieme Music is moving beyond simple aggregation toward a data-driven future. By leveraging machine learning for personalized playlists and expanding into new Francophone markets, the company is building a viable, professionalized ecosystem for the next generation of African creatives.

As co-founder Franck Osei-Mensah puts it, the goal is to ensure that African artists have "the same potential to reach global markets as any artist in the West," keeping the culture at the heart of every transaction.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.