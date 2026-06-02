Visionary Rhythms Band: Visually impaired musicians break barriers in Ghana’s evolving music industry

As Ghana’s music industry continues to expand with increasing digital competition, streaming demands, and calls for originality, a group of visually impaired musicians is carving a distinct space for themselves through live performance, discipline, and inclusivity-driven artistry.

The Visionary Rhythms Band, made up entirely of visually impaired musicians, says its journey began from a simple school-based music activity at the School for the Blind in Akropong, which later evolved into a professional collective.

Speaking in an interview at the Prekese Studio, Isaac Ansah, manager and pianist of the group, popularly known as Kompa, said the band was formed out of a desire to transform raw school talent into a structured musical identity.

“We all attended school for the blind in Akropong,” Isaac Ansah stated after introducing team members.

He explained that the idea was conceived during their time in school, where music was treated not as an extra activity, but as an equally important part of their education and personal development.

“The idea came to us in school to utilize our talent and come together as a team, so that based on our talent we can portray what we have and promote inter-cultural understanding,” he added.

According to him, the group’s formation in 2019 was also a response to broader challenges in the music industry, where many emerging artists struggle with visibility, access to platforms, and competition from heavily commercialized mainstream sounds.

Isaac noted that while the industry is now driven by streaming numbers, social media presence, and constant content creation, the band has focused on strengthening live performance and musical versatility as its competitive edge.

He also said their approach is to ensure that disability is never seen as limitation but as part of a larger conversation on inclusion in entertainment.

The Visionary Rhythms Band continues to grow its presence while advocating for persons with disabilities, positioning itself within an industry where access, representation, and sustainability remain ongoing challenges for many musicians.

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