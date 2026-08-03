New boss Maresca is perfect for Man City – Gvardiol

New manager Enzo Maresca is a "perfect one" for Manchester City, says defender Josko Gvardiol.

The Italian has been given the perhaps unenviable task of taking over from the legendary Pep Guardiola, who stepped down at the end of last season after a trophy-laden decade in charge.

Maresca signed a three-year deal to succeed the Spaniard, having previously won the Championship title with Leicester and the Club World Cup with Chelsea.

The 46-year-old took charge of City for the first time in Saturday's friendly defeat on penalties by Inter Milan in Hong Kong.

"The level is that high and he has been chosen with reason as the manager," said Gvardiol.

"I think he has a quality, has some new ideas and also we need to see what we are going to do [with] the style of [play], the football we are going to play and the tactics.

"I think he is a perfect one, but of course, it takes time. It's something totally new; it's not easy to change the manager, so we will take time.

"It's our job to help him as much as possible and also to listen and try to adapt as quickly as possible.

"I met him, we spoke a little bit about my injury [and] also how we played, how I played before with Pep, and that's it, more or less."

Players could feel Guardiola exit was coming

Gvardiol missed five months of last season after sustaining a broken bone in his right leg in January, before returning to play twice in May.

There had been speculation throughout the campaign that Guardiola could leave and signs pointed at an exit, before the manager finally confirmed his decision in the last week of the season.

"Some would say he could have told us earlier, some would say not," said Gvardiol.

"I think it was perfect timing because it can affect you mentally if he would have said it earlier.

"We knew at some point he has to tell us. He has been here for 10 years and it is time to rest a little bit and retire. We could feel it.

"[The 2024-25 season] he was in between, about to leave, then he stayed - great because it was another season to try to win something. Two seasons ago we struggled, 13 games without winning.

"Unfortunately it was time [for him] to go but who knows with him, maybe after six months when he gets the energy back."

Dias to become the new captain?

Gvardiol played all four games at this summer's World Cup as Croatia suffered an agonising last-32 defeat by Portugal, seeing a late equaliser ruled out by the video assistant referee.

City team-mate Ruben Dias featured for Portugal in that game, while midfielder Rodri captained Spain to World Cup glory.

Both players are candidates to take the armband at City following the departure of Bernardo Silva, who left to join Real Madrid upon the expiry of his contract, while experienced defender John Stones has joined Inter on a free.

Gvardiol, meanwhile, will extend his stay at Etihad Stadium after signing a new five-year deal last week.

Asked about the club's leadership group, Gvardiol said: "It's difficult to tell you about this but we need to see.

"Ruben is one of the leaders in our team and he is probably going to be on the top now - maybe the most important one.

"He will need some guys who have been here for a longer time. So if that's on me, I will take responsibility."

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