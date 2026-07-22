Foden signs new four-year Man City contract

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has signed a new four-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2030.

The 26-year-old's previous deal was due to expire next summer, but he has opted to extend his stay under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Foden made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old under former boss Pep Guardiola and has since made 369 appearances for City, winning six Premier League titles, one Champions League and two FA Cups.

He was left out of Thomas Tuchel's England World Cup squad in May after an inconsistent season where he made only 23 Premier League starts.

Foden says "he can't wait" to work with Maresca again, with the Italian an assistant to Guardiola during City's Treble-winning 2022-23 season.

"Committing my future to City means everything to me. Playing for this club is all I've ever wanted to do and it's always an honour to wear the shirt," said Foden

"It's not lost on me that I've been lucky enough to be part of a historic period with so many titles won, but we're always looking to the future and trying to win more.

"I can't wait to work with Enzo again. He was brilliant during the Treble season – someone all the players respected and loved working with."

Foden's output down in recent seasons

Foden, City's most decorated player alongside John Stones and Bernardo Silva, has played his entire City career under Guardiola, who ended his 10-year stint at the club in May.

Over the past six seasons, Foden is one of only three Premier League players to have scored 10 or more goals in all competitions, along with former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Foden set a high bar with his performances the year after City's Treble-winning season, registering a career-high 27 goals and 12 assists, but the subsequent two campaigns have been less productive, with Foden's function in the side changing.

Last season, the pacier options of Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo fed striker Erling Haaland from out wide, with Rayan Cherki often preferred as the playmaker in an attacking midfield role.

That meant Foden occasionally operated deeper, limiting his ability to score and supply the killer pass.

Last season Foden scored seven goals and assisted five times in 33 Premier League games, while the previous campaign he scored seven and assisted twice in 28 top-flight matches.

After being left out of Tuchel's World Cup squad this summer, the Professional Footballers' Association said Foden had been a "victim" of football's packed fixture schedule, adding he "has not been the version we saw two years ago".

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